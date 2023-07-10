POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart firefighters respond to Saturday blaze

Jul. 9—ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday.

At 5:21 a.m. the call came in for a fire at 1253 Columbian Ave., an EPD news release stated, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

"Upon arrival, fire crews had heavy fire showing from a small structure," the release stated. "Several hose lines were put in place and the fire was brought under control. There were no injuries reported at this time. No occupants or pets were inside of the structure at the time of the fire."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

INJURY CRASH

Goshen Police responded to a two-vehicle injury crash Saturday evening.

Brian Malwin, 18, Syracuse, was driving a 2006 4-door MIT northbound on Linconlnway east near Plymouth Ave., when his vehicle collided from behind with a 2019 4-door driven by Debra Parshall, 63, Goshen. Parshall was taken to Goshen Hospital for reported neck and back pain, and Malwin and his passenger reported no injuries. Following to closely on the part of Malwin's vehicle was listed as the primary cause of the crash, and little or no damage was reported on either vehicle.

ARRESTS

Jasper Sharp, 34, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery at 12:26 p.m. Saturday after officers reported to the 700 block of S. 14th St. Sharp told officers he was in an argument with a homeless woman before punching her in the face. The woman left on foot and Sharp was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Russell Thomas Jones, 34, Middlebury, was arrested on charges of possession of syringe/marijuana/paraphernalia at 4:08 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road. He was released with a pending court date.

Jesus Montalvo, 25, Leesburg, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 6:48 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of College Ave. and Main Street. He was cited and released with pending court date.

Jerry Miller, 24, Topeka, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment at 2:08 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Ave. He submitted to a certifiec chemical test and was taken to the jail.

Sandra White, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 8:38 a.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Greene Road and Clinton St. She was released on scene with pending court date.

Kyla Sherman, 20, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of fraud at 10:02 a.m. Friday after officers reported to the Goshen branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle for a reported counterfeit identification card. She was released with a pending court date.

Richard Coyne, 31, Goshen, was arrested on charged of OWI and possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Greene Road. He was taken to the jail.

Veronica Maldonado, 38, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, OWI, and OWI endangerment at 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after officers attempted a traffic stop on, and a short pursuit by, a vehicle suspected of being invovled in a possible crime. She was taken to the jail.

Kendrick Mccaa, 49, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of doemstic battery in the presence of a minor after officers responded to an incident in the 61000 block of Old C.R. 17, which reulted in moderate bodily injury to a known victim. He was taken to the jail.

UNMANNED FIRE

Officers located an unmanned fire at 1:05 a.m. Sunday under the Main Street overpass in Goshen, which the Goshen Fire Department put out.