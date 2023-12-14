POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart injury shooting under investigation

Dec. 13—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a shots fired call from the 3400 block of Pecan Place. Officers were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter, a news release stated.

While at the scene, officers learned that a male walked into Elkhart General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The male, 22 years old, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and this case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 547-288-STOP.

ARRESTS

Mark Lehman, 52, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:54 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine while at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave. Lehman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

A series of burglaries and thefts at the Moose Lodge, 388 Johnston St., were reported to Goshen police Tuesday. Incidents took place sometime after Oct. 23, according to the victims. One man reported that sheds at the establish had been broken into, and a couple reported that hand tools were stolen from one recreational vehicle, while a woman reported that a propane gas tank was stolen from her campsite.

There were also other thefts and break-ins, five in total reported between Oct. 23 and Tuesday, although some victims tighter windows offered tighter windows for the theft to their campers.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Page Sager, 28, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday a hit-and-run while her vehicle was parked in front of Once Upon a Child, 4024 Elkhart Road.

—Sinthai Antakaew, 33, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:55 p.m. Monday that his vehicle was struck by another driver who left the scene at Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way, Elkhart.

THEFT

—A 40-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday that a package was stolen from her porch at 2619 Lismore Dr.

—A 42-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday that two packages were stolen off her porch in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue.

CRIMINAL CONVERSION

A 77-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at noon Tuesday someone knowingly and intentionally exerted unauthorized control over his 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 at 68615 Railroad St, New Paris.

FRAUD

A 28-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday that someone he knew ordered a cell phone using his identifying information without his knowledge, at 103 S. Cottage Ave.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—An 18-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday a possible fight and also a two-vehicle collision at 507 Wilden Ave.

—A 46-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 1:50 a.m. Monday someone drove a vehicle through parts of her yard at 58859 Sun Gold Blvd., Goshen.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 25, Elkhart, reported finding an inmate with contraband Tuesday.