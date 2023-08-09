POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart man, dog found dead in house fire

Aug. 8—ELKHART — An Elkhart man is dead following a house fire in the 100 block of Myrtle Street Tuesday morning.

The Elkhart Fire Department and Elkhart Police Department responded to a call at 7:40 a.m. for a structure fire.

"Elkhart PD personnel assisted in clearing the structure, which is a two-story residence divided into front and back apartments," a news release stated. "While clearing the structure, first responders located a deceased adult male on the first floor of the front apartment as well as a deceased dog. A second adult male reported escaping the building through a second story window and was not injured."

Due to the discovery of the deceased male, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling that portion of the investigation. At this time, the cause of death is unknown and a name is being withheld pending family notification.

ARRESTS

* Myriah Gorce, 30, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies near the intersection of Ind. 19 and Old. U.S. 33 at 7:08 p.m. Monday on charges of public indecency and resisting law enforcement by attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

* Enrique Cortez Mendicuti, 55, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:37 p.m. on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a status of habitual traffic violator for life near the intersection of C.R. 22 and Clayton Avenue. Cortes Mendicuti was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Tyler Kuhl, 29, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment with priors after he crashed at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 6. Kuhl was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

* Goshen police were called to Park 33 Apartments, 1375 Park 33 Boulevard, at 9:32 a.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash.

* Aaron Nieto reported to Goshen police at 9:39 p.m. Monday being the victim of a hit-and-run crash near 525 Van Gilst Dr.

* Brinkley, 2408 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police at 10:38 a.m. Monday minor damages to a parked forklift in their parking lot.

THEFT

* Alexa Shah reported to Goshen police at 10:06 a.m. Monday a family member took her medication and wouldn't give it back at 213 Queen St., Goshen.

* Kelly Hobson reported to Goshen police that someone stole her license plate from her vehicle while it was parked at 51064 Ind. 19 between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2:50 p.m. Monday.

FRAUD

* Rieth Riley Construction, 3626 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 12:05 p.m. Monday that a check from their business had been fraudulently cashed.

* Lesley Shelton reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 29 and July 30 someone committed fraud at 52071 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Goshen police observed at 5:41 p.m. Monday damage to Goshen city-owned property near 215 Pleasant Ave.

* A 50-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 7:22 p.m. Monday that someone had spray painted his vehicle near 1607 S. 15th St.