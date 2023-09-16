POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart man injured in Thursday crash

Sep. 15—An Elkhart man was hospitalized and a Goshen woman was ticketed following a crash in Goshen Thursday afternoon.

Justin Davis, 43, Elkhart, told police that he'd pulled into a private driveway on Olive Street at 4:57 p.m. Thursday in a purple Jeep Wrangler to pick up his daughter, but he had pulled into the wrong driveway. Backing out, a tree obstructed his view, so he didn't see the white Acura Rdx driven by Elizabeth Resendiz Arenas, 40, Goshen, passing by and the two vehicles collided in the roadway.

Davis was transported to the hospital for pain to his left side and back. Resendiz Arenas sustained bruising to her left wrist and a complaint of pain to her face but refused medical assistance at the scene. Resendiz Arenas was also ticketed for driving without a license.

CRASH

A 16-year-old boy was cited and released by Goshen police at 8:01 a.m. Thursday following a crash on S. 11th St. The boy was cited for driving without a license.

ARRESTS

* Fernando Hernandez Lopez, 18, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and never obtaining a driver's license at 7:12 p.m. Thursday after he was called in as a reckless driver near Garden Street and North Fifth Street. Hernandez Lopez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Francisco Olvera Juarez, 43, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after police received a report of a black BMW driving recklessly on U.S. 20 and crashing into a vehicle in front of it. Juarez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Deborah Caprarotta, 67, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:55 p.m. Thursday after being involved in a vehicle crash at C.R. 3 north of C.R. 28. Caprarotta was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* James Kucholick, 61, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after officers arrived to assist a vehicle with a driver slumped over the wheel after driving off the road on U.S. 20. Kucholick was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Raevonn Williams, 27, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 12:42 a.m. and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

Joseph Wodtkey reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:43 a.m. Thursday that a passing vehicle hit his driver's side mirror on his vehicle near C.R. 21 and Ind. 119, and left without leaving any information.

BURGLARY

* Andrew Goodman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12:30 and 4:15 p.m. Tuesday someone broke into his house at 57079 C.R. 35 and stole his AR pistol.

* Lanora Patterson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:26 and 4:20 a.m. Thursday someone stole two vehicles and six sets of keys from her business Sai La Auto Sales, 30602 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.

* Antonio Alvarado reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday someone entered his residence at 28373 C.R. 20 and stole several tools, laminate flooring, and ceramic tile with a total worth of approximately $4,050.

THEFT

Goshen police were called to Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., in reference to a battery at 8:48 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police were informed by a 45-year-old woman that she was battered by an unknown man who then stole her bike.

FRAUD

* Goshen police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Thursday that someone at Lippert Plant 50, 2602 College Ave., was working under another person's identity.

* Jason Berkey reported to Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Thursday that someone committed fraud on his bank account on Aug. 21, at 307 Nebraska Dr.

VEHICLE RECOVERED

A representative from Enterprise Rent-A-Car contacted Goshen police at 9:21 a.m. Thursday to report that someone attempted to locate a vehicle that was reported not returned from Haines City, Fla., and was GPS locating in the area of 1375 Park 33, Goshen. The 2023 Toyota Tacoma pick-up was located in the parking lot, unattended. Haines City police were contacted, and the vehicle was impounded at the request of Enterprise Car Rental.