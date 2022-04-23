POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart police seek help in theft case

Apr. 22—The Elkhart Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two individuals involved in a recent shoplifting incident.

According to Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the department, two individuals — the male and female pictured above — are currently wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6 West, Elkhart, on April 14.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding this investigation, to contact Cpl. Uhles at 574-295-7070 or the Elkhart Police Department tip line at 574-389-4777.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via email at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

ARRESTS

—Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez Carranza, 22, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after officers were dispatched to 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 4:16 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of an unconscious man who was locked in a bathroom stall. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail on the theft charge after being cleared by Goshen Hospital.

—Joseph Hyduk, 33, 2905 E. 350 North, LaPorte, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 115 at 9:09 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

CRASHES

—A Goshen man and a Syracuse man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Thomas Roberts, 19, 14698 C.R. 52, Syracuse, was driving his vehicle south on Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 at a high rate of speed when he entered the East Kercher Road intersection in what witnesses described as an erratic manner, slid through the intersection and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading northwest on Lincolnway East/U.S. 33. Roberts sustained incapacitating head injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Kyrt Hackman, 58, 58404 Jefferson View Drive, Goshen, complained of hand and knee pain.

THEFTS

—Steven Hostetler, an employee of JayH Construction, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into one of the company's locked trailers and stole $10,000 worth of power tools while it was parked at the site of a new home being constructed at 24209 Roadster Court, Elkhart, between 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

—Skylor Burket, 140 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered his vehicle and stole a speaker, cash and his identification while the vehicle was parked at his residence between 4 and 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

—Nataly Moreno contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse while the vehicle was parked at 706 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.

—Paul DeJohn contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:03 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole items from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 51504 D St., Elkhart, between 7 p.m. March 25 and 11 a.m. March 26.

FRAUD

—Kathy Whitaker, 1302 Park Meadows Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police to report that fraud occurred at 9:08 a.m. Thursday.