POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart police respond to fatal shooting

Nov. 20—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a shooting Saturday evening in the 1700 block of S. Sixth St., Elkhart which left one man dead and another injured.

At approximately 8:37 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries, an Elkhart Police Department news release stated. Officers at the scene found two adult males with gunshot wounds.

"First aid was rendered at the scene, and both individuals were transported to the hospital," the release stated. "One of the male victims was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries at the hospital."

As of Sunday afternoon the name of the victims had not been released. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the ECHU at 574-295-2825.

INJURY CRASH

The Goshen Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident which took place at 11:58 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of S. Eighth and E. Madison Streets. Flavia Romero, 18, Goshen, was driving a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner northbound on Eighth St. when, after attempting to stop, snowy street conditions caused her vehicle to slide into the intersection and into the path of a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Brayanna Hanson, 25, Goshen, according to a GPD report. Romero reported the snowy conditions as a factor in the crash, and Hanson was taken to Goshen Hospital after reporting hand and lower leg pain. Speed too fast for weather conditions, with respect to Romero's vehicle, was also reported as a factor in the crash, and both drivers reported that the traffic signal at the intersection was red for northbound traffic at the time.

CHILD MOLESTATION

Nathan Miller, 33, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of child molestation at 7:42 a.m. Friday, at 315 N. Second St., following a report received by GPD from the Indiana Dept. of Child Services. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

ARRESTS

* Oscar Menodza Fernandez, 27, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating while intoxicated at 8:51 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4024 Elkhart Road. One vehicle later left the scene and the driver, Fernandez, was later located. He was taken to the ECJ.

* James Smith III was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers responded to a traffic accident at 4:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of S. Main St. He was released with a pending court date.

* Alan Hernandez, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction as officers, working Operation Pull Over, conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Elkhart Road. After officers pulled him over for using his cell phone while driving, officers found marijuana. Hernandez was released at the scene with a pending court date.

BURGLARY

Officers responded to a report of of a glass break alarm at the Smokes Plus shop, 4024 Elkhart Road, Suite 4, at 2:53 a.m. Saturday and found the front glass door to be broken out.