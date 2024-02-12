POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Family pet dies in Elkhart fire

Feb. 11—ELKHART — A family pet died in a Saturday evening structure fire in Elkhart.

Elkhart Fire Department units responded to 125 Park Ave. at 6:30 p.m., according to an EFD news release.

"Upon arrival there was heavy fire and smoke from the first floor rear of a 2-story wood frame residential structure," the release stated. "There was one occupant standing in the front yard. Smoke detectors were sounding inside the residence. Fire crews attacked the fire through the front door and found heavy fire in the kitchen area. During overhaul operations it was found that the fire had also progressed up the outer wall into the attic space."

During search operations there was no other occupants found inside the residence, although the family pet was found in its cage and had succumbed to the smoke from the fire, the release added. No additional deaths or injuries were reported.

Other occupants arrived at the home during the incident, which remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

Kenneth Dooley Allen, 29, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor/d

* omestic battery-prior conviction after officers responded to the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane regarding a verbal altercation at 7:25 p.m. Friday. A victim sustained minor injuries to her neck but refused medical attention. Allen was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Thomas Bundy Jr., 20, Angel Dill, 18, and a 17-year-old female, all of Goshen, were arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor after officers responded to 4024 Elkhart Road at 10:27 p.m. Friday. Bundy and Dill were released on scene with a pending court date, and the 17-year-old was released to her parent with a pending court date.

* John Alvarenga Borjar, 23, Goshen, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop at W. Wilden and Indiana Avenues. He was also arrested for outstanding warrants for Goshen and Elkhart city courts and was taken to the jail.

* Edgar Guillien Hernandez, 23, Goshen, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of OWI-endangerment at U.S. Highway and C.R. 20. He was taken to the jail.

* Emilio Abasta, 40, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI-endangerment and never obtaining a license at 2:45 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to reported slumped driver at the intersection of Hackett and Zollinger Roads. He was taken to the jail.

* Earl Dozier, 48, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:39 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of W. Pike St. and Denver Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Shane Ambers, 39, Middlebury, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and public intoxication at 8:09 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Fidler Pond on Lincolnway East. He was cleared medically at Goshen Hospital and taken to the jail.

* Jose Espinoza, 23, North Webster, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:13 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S. Main and Franklin Streets. He was taken to the jail.

* Mai Le, 62, Middlebury, was arrested on a charge of theft at 3:56 p.m. Friday after employees at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported someone stealing items from the store and asked that they be trespassed from the

* property. She was released on the scene with a pending court date.

THEFT/FRAUD/BURGLARY

Goshen Police received reports of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East at 9:27 a.m. and

* 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

* A 60-year-old Goshen man reported at 4:33 p.m. Friday that an unknown individual had entered his unlocked motor vehicle and stole his firearm sometime during the early hours on Friday. Later, officers determined this firearm had been placed in evidence for safekeeping.

* Officers reported in reference to an unknown subject entering a house and taking a backpack with a laptop inside at 7:04 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Emerson Drive. The items were later found abandoned in a neighboring yard.

* A 43-year-old Goshen man reported at 8:39 a.m. that an unknown person had entered his residence inthe 2600 block of Woodland Drive during the night hours and taken item

* s without permission.

BATTERY

* A 34-year-old Goshen woman reported at 2:49 p.m. Saturday being battered by an unidentified male at Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road.No immediate medical attention was needed.

* A 22-year-old Goshen woman reported at 2:52 p.m. Saturday being the victim of battery in the parking lot at Ross, 4024 Elkhart Road, involving a known suspect. A 23-year-old Elkhart man reported that his 5-year-old son was also the victim of the same battery. Injuries were reported but did not require medical attention.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH

* A 74-year-old man reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday that an unknown vehicle crashed into him in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying authorities.

* A 24-year-old Merrillville man reported at 12:29 a.m. Sunday that a hit-and-run crash involving his vehicle and another vehicle took place at 222 S. Third St.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Officers responded to Pringle Park at 9:43 a.m. Friday in reference to unknown individuals spray painting buildings around the park.

* A business owner reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday that a truck belonging to her business had gang graffiti spray painted on it.

* A 43-year-old Goshen woman reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday that her vehicle had been vandalized by an unknown subject in the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane. During the investigation it was determined that three other vehicles had also been damaged.

EMERGENCY DETENTION

* Officers responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday to a welfare check on a known subject at 4522 Elkhart Road. The subject was later placed into emergency detention at Goshen Hospital.

* Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Wilden at 8:58 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check on a known subject, who was placed in emergency detention.

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

* Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Plains Dr. at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in reference a male that was refusing the leave the property. During the course of the investigation, officers found a valid protection order that had been granted Friday.

* A 58-year-old male of Goshen reported at 9:11 p.m. being bitten by a stray dog in the 300 block of S. Eighth St. He sustained moderate injuries and did require medical attention.

* Officers reported at 7:03 a.m. to the 3200 block of Elkhart Road for a report of a suspicious person wandering the lot and opening vehicle doors. The subject was later located.

* A passerby reported a handgun found in the middle of the intersection of Third and Madison at 7:46 a.m. Friday. The handgun was placed in evidence for safekeeping.