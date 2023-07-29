POLICE RESCUE NEWS: Goshen man injured in Michigan crash

Jul. 28—A Goshen man was injured in a single vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County, Michigan.

Breylon Estes was negotiating a curve in the roadway when he lost control and ran off the roadway to the left, a Cass County Sheriff's Department news release stated. The crash took place at 11:27 p.m. near the intersection of Runkle St. and Anderson Road, in Milton Township.

"The vehicle came to rest against a tree and ignited, resulting in the vehicle becoming fully engulfed," the release added. "Estes was transported to Memorial Hospital by EMS for minor injuries. Seat belts were worn."

Assisting agencies included Edwardsburg Fire, SMCAS EMS, Edwardsburg Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

ARRESTS

* Sandra Keenan, 62, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 1:22 p.m. Thursday after attempting to leave WalMart at 2302 Lincolnway East with merchandise she did not pay for. She was released with a pending court date.

* Stephanie Waddell, 37, homeless, was arrested on a charge of battery on a police officer at 2:21 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to Goshen Hospital to a report of a female who was battering hospital staff.

* Christopher Edwards, 46, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after officers conducted at traffic stop at 7:40 p.m. Thursday near C.R. 138 and Tropicana Ave. He was released with a pending court date.

* Taylor Clements, 26, New Paris, was arrested on charges of false informing and possession of paraphernalia, as well as for an outstanding warrant, at 9:44 p.m. Thursday after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of west Lincoln Ave. in response to subjects on bikes reportedly weaving in and out of traffic. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* David Hinkle, 44, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment at 11:50 p.m. Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Main St. and Pike St. He was taken to the jail.

Story continues

* Gustavo Barrerra Vasquez, 29, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:18 a.m. Friday after officers initiated a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Greene Road. He was taken to the jail.

CHILD SOLICITATION

Police were contacted at 9:47 a.m. Thursday about a possible case of child soliciation via Snapchat.

THEFT OF WALLET

Brian Stoneburner, 42, Goshen, reported his wallet was stolen by a known individual at 1:31 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Pike St.

FRAUD

* Kathrine Thornton, 54, Bristol, reported being a victim of fraud at 2:38 p.m. Thursday.

* Kermit Kropf, 51, Syracuse, reported fraudulent activity in the 2400 block of Kercher Road by an unknown subject.

* Geovanny Almiray Garcia, 50, Goshen, reported at 4:11 p.m. Thursday an unknown male subject sold him fake gold inthe Walmart parking lot located at 2304 Lincolnway East.

POSSIBLE OUT OF STATE RUNAWAY

Goshen Community Schools staff reported a possible runaway child from out of state at 3:53 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 19-year-old male, Goshen, reported a known subject damaged his vehicle inside city limits.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

A 26-year-old Goshen woman reported being battered by a known subject July 20. She reported pain but had no visible injury and did not require medical attention.