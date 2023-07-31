POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Goshen police respond to multiple crashes

Jul. 30—Goshen Police responded to several vehicle crashes Friday and Saturday.

* At 9:56 a.m. Friday, Terry Hartman, 77, Goshen, was driving his 2019 GMC Canyon east on Madison Street when his vehicle collided with a 2014 Gray Chevrolet driven by Maria Villa, 62, Goshen and the red light intersection at 8th St. Hartman sustained injuries to his left hand but refused medical attention. Villa and a passenger in her vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene, and the road surface was wet at the time of the crash.

* Josiah Miller, 17, Goshen, was driving a 2004 Mazda westbound on Pike Street at 11:59 p.m. Friday, about five miles over the speed limit, when he had a green light at the intersection with 3rd Street. At that time his vehicle drifted back and collided with the front of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Leon Vargas, 30, South Bend. Both vehicles were towed due to damage and unsafe speed on the part of Miller's vehicle was listed as the primary factor in the crash.

* At 4:09 p.m. Saturday Earl Tercero Munoz, 27, South Bend, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima west bound on Pike St. when his vehicle disregarded the red light at Chicago Ave. and collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Ruiz De Los Santos, 27, Goshen. The collision caused Munoz's vehicle to collide with a nearby traffic signal pole. Munoz was taken to Goshen Hosptial after reporting chest and neck pain, and Santos said he was shaken up but otherwise fine. Both vehicles were towed due to damage.

ARRESTS

* Sierra Parsons, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine/hypodermic needle/marijuana at 6:47 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the parking lot of Goshen Hospital at 200 High Park Ave. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Charles Hilton, 64, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested on a charge of possession of methaphetamine at 5:21 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Skyview Drive. He was taken to the jail.

* Dennis Wright, 57, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine/marijuana/legend drug and well as resisting law enforcement at 7:54 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near Queen and Second Streets. He was taken to the jail.

* Mark Anthony Brown, 59, Bristol, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement at 11:52 p.m. Saturday at N. Main Street and Oakridge Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Luis Alberto Gonzalez Moran, 40, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 11:45 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of C.R. 45 and Missouri Ave.

* Rosanne Corbin, 36, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2 a.m. Sunday after officers initiated to a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 40 following a report of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. She was taken to the jail.

* Cesar Hernandez, 19, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI/endangerment at 3:49 a.m. Sunday after officers condcuted a traffic stop at Lincoln Ave. and Silverwood Lane. He was taken to the jail.

* Emilio Herrera, 55, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 10:20 p.m. Friday after officers responded to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Aldair Peralta Alejo, 19, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 1:25 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S. Main St. and Waverly Ave.

THEFT/FRAUD

* Billie Junior Miller, 90, Goshen, reported the theft of his green electric Terra Trike by and unknown subject at 7:53 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greencroft Drive.

* Jerry Slabach, 29, Goshen, reported his bicycle had been stolen from a parking lot by an unknown individual at 1:11 p.m. Saturday.

* Rhonda Gibson, 59, reported that money had been stolen from the office of her employer, Spring Brooke, at 8:18 a.m. Friday.

* Galen Kauffmann, 67, and employee of the The Depot, reported that a shoplifting incident took place at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

* Adrian Lopez, 40, Goshen, spoke with officers at 2:55 p.m. Friday regarding items, including a handgun, that were stolen from a vehicle and a residence on Silverwood Lane by a known individual.

* Tasha Stott, 49, Goshen, reported her 13-year-old juvenile son taking her vehicle without permission. The juvenile was located and taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

* Kirk Stiffney, 67, reported a case of fraud at 10:23 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of River Vista Dr.

BATTERY/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

* Shannon Young, 30, Goshen, reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday that her 13-year-old juvenile son had been battered in the 100 block of East Clinton Street by a known subject. No significant injuries were reported and neither party required meidcal attention.

* A 21-year-old female of Goshen reported to police that she was being battered by a known male subject at 2:56 a.m. Sunday. Minor injuries were reported but medical treatment was refused at the scene.

* Mallory Sosa, 22, Elkhart, reported being battered by a known suspect while she was at work. She reported at small scratch on the right side of her mouth. The suspect left before police arrived.

* Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Cottage Ave. to a domestic disturbance incident at 4:05 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival a 55-year-old female and a 52-old-male, both of Goshen, reported being victims of domestic battery.

CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

Police received a report at 8:38 p.m. Saturday of a 1-year-old child being driven on a motorcycle in the 400 block of James Place. Police arrived and spoke with the caregiver for the child.

ANIMAL BITE

Jamie Sorenson, 61, reported an animal bite inside Goshen city limits at 8:59 p.m. Saturday and wastreated for minor injuries at Goshen Hospital.

OFFICERS REPORT

Officers responded to 1914 Elkhart Road for a medical issue at 3:17 a.m. Sunday. A known male was trespassed from the scene.

INCORRIGIBLE/POSSIBLE CHINS

Felicia McDonald, 32, Goshen, reported her 13-year-old daughter as incorrigible. The juvenile was arrested on scene and released to her parent with a pending court date, and the Indiana Dept. of Child Services was contacted.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Police were dispatched to 1930 Lincolnway East at 9:30 a.m. Friday in reference to criminal mischief. Amanda Cantillo, 35, Goshen, reported that between 11 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown suspect flattened the tires on her vehicle.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH

* Jennifer Alberson, 55, Goshen, reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday an unknown vehicle collided with her unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of Yoder Culp Funeral Home at 1911 S. Main St.

* A 17-year-old male reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday being involved in a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road.

* Juan Ramos Trainer, 24, Elkhart reported to police at 2 a.m. Sunday that he was in an accident near the intersection of W. Pike St. and Main St. just south of the overpass. He stated that the other vehicle did not stop and left the scene without leaving any information. He then followed the vehicle to an address on Arbor Court, where he was battered by the driver of the vehicle. He reported that a female passenger in that vehicle also battered his 17-year-old juvenile brother and that moments later the driver of the vehicle then struck his windshield with a hammer.

VOYERUISM

A 19-year-old female of Elkhart reported at 4:06 p.m. Friday several incidents of possible voyeurism that have occurred within Goshen City limits by a known subject.

RUNAWAY

Rebecca Sweet, 51, Goshen, reported her 10-year-old daughter as a runaway at 4:59 p.m. Friday. The 10-year-old juvenile was later located and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.