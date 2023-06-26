POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Goshen police, Elkhart County investigating riverside death

Jun. 25—Goshen Police responded to two death investigations Saturday morning.

Wyatt Chaney, 47, was found along the edge of the Elkhart River, near the 400 block of West Pike Street, after officers responded to a report at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in assist with the investigation, and the death at last report does not appear to be criminal in nature. Chaney's next of kin was notified.

Betty Malone, 89, was found deceased at 402 Kansas Dr. after officers were dispatched at 8:56 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive female. An investigation is ongoing.

MICHIGAN CRASH

A Goshen man and an Elkhart man were injured in an off-road-vehicle crash which took place Saturday in Cass County, Michigan.

At 8:36 p.m. Cass County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash in the 16000 block of Donnell Lake Street.

"This crash occurred in the 16000 block of Donnell Lake Street, in Cass County's Penn Township," a news release stated. "Investigation of the crash showed that a ORV driven by Ryan Chris, 34, Vandalia, Michigan, lost control of the ORV while navigating a turn and went off the roadway, up an embankment, striking a tree and turning on its side."

Thomas Rohrer, 30, Goshen, was injured in the crash and transported by PrideCare Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital, and later transported to IU Hospital in Indianapolis for his injuries.

Passengers Nicholis Mammolenti, 24, Elkhart, and Blayne LeClaire, 23, Niles, Michigan were cleared by medical on scene with minor injuries.

Alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, the release added, and seat belts were not worn at the time.

ARRESTS

Christopher Goins, 42, Goshen

* , was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment/vandalism at 2:55 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to 408 N. First St. to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house. Goins was taken to Goshen Hospital by the Goshen Fire Department and submitted to a blood draw, then released with a pending court date.

* Kevin Bert, 43, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI/endangerment at 11:41 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the intersection of U.S. and Bashor Road in Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Samuel Hernandez Cruz, 34, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI after officers responded to the intersection of Elkhart Road and Westwood Drive at 4:20 a.m. Sunday and initiated a traffic stop. He was taken to the jail.

* Tommie Ramey, 36, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 4:20 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Ferndale Roads. He was release on the scene with pending court date.

* Jessica Wagner, 45, Goshen, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of paraphernailia and driving while suspended-prior after officers responded to the 2200 block of Rieth Blvd. and condcuted a traffic stop. She was taken to the jail.

* Eric Carrillo, 20, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI-endangerment, OWI-BAC .15 or greater, and never obtaining/prior at midnight Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Summer Street. He was taken to the jail.

* Hector Loyola, 32, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI/endangerment at 1:58 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Greene and Elkhart Roads. He was taken to Goshen Hospital, pending test results, and then to the jail.

* Salvador Flores, 56, homeless of Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at 12:10 a.m. Sunday after officers observed a known wanted s

* ubject at the intersection of Main and Pike Streets.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

At 7:24 p.m. Friday officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on three motorcycles near the intersection of Rieth Boulevard and Elkhart Road. The motorcycles failed to yield and led officers on a short pursuit, which was terminated.