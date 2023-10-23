POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Goshen woman injured, Warsaw man charged after crash

Oct. 22—A Warsaw man is facing a criminal charge following a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Elkhart County.

Brandon Ditton, 26, was driving a 2018 Ford F150 westbound on C.R. 38, approaching Ind. 19, when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release. His vehicle struck the passenger side of a Gray Dodge Caravan, which was driven by northbound by Ericka Pattengale, 35, Wakarusa.

Ditton's vehicle then spun into the intersection and into the path of a third vehicle, a Black Chevrolet HHR, driven by Tammy Douagmala, 52, Goshen, which was traveling southbound on Ind. 19.

Ditton was taken to Elkhart General Hospital by EMS after reporting neck pain, and Douagmala was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend after reporting abdomen, leg and back pain. Pattengale took herself to Elkhart General after reporting leg pain.

Ditton was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of driving while license suspended-resulting in bodily injury.

ARRESTS

* Jennifer House, 31, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 8:14 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Third St. and Lincoln Ave. She was released on scene with a pending court date.

* Ana Umana De Iseleno, 31, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft-shoplifting at 9:03 p.m. Saturday after police responded to a reported incident at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released with a pending court date.

* Stacy Johnson, 42, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, and Heather Rodriguez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, identity deception and shoplifting, and Quincy Lamar Woods, 37, Osceola, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 10:04 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road, which resulted in a traffic stop after the subjects left the scene. Rodriguez and Woods were released on scene with pending court dates, and Johnson was taken to the jail, with her and Rodriguez being trespassed from Walmart.

* Heriberto Sanchez Ramirez, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 10:26 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Greene Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Ian James Evans, 23, Syracuse, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana-prior at 2:07 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 28. He was released with a pending court date.

* Luis Rodriguez Montano, 22, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 2:36 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at 200 W. Lincoln Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Deshawn Henley, 27, Goshen, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery after officers responded to a reported incident at 4025 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Riley Babcock, 21, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana/paraphernalia at 12:05 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Tony Lane. He was released on scene with a pending court date.

* Kendrick Mccaa, 49, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI and resisting law enforcement at 1:47 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Alexis Moro, 18, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:13 a.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Bashor Road and Greene Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Eduardo Olvera, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:33 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Third St. and Washington St. He was taken to the jail.

* Angel Yepez Hernandez, 46, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 3:14 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 17 and Ind. 19. He was taken to the jail.

* A 22-year-old female, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 4:28 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was later released with a pending court date.

* Robert Davis II, Three Rivers, Michigan, was driving at 2012 Ford Escape at 9:55 p.m. Saturday east on 28080 Old US 33 when, after passing several vehicles, he ran off the south side of the road into a parking lot, striking two vehicle and damaging a total of four. In addition to be cited on charges of OWI and reckless driving, he was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for reported back and head pain. A passenger in the vehicle, Angela Davis, 45, Three Rivers, also reported knee and stomach pain.

BATTERY

* Police responded at 4:55 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of W. Lincoln Ave. to reported physical fight involving three juvenile males. The males had minor injuries but did require medical treatment.

* A 14-year-old male reported a battery at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Madison St. by unknown subjects. The juvenile male reported minor injuries but declined treatment.

LEAVING THE SCENE/PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH

* Officers were called to the intersection of College Ave. and Lincolnway East at 1:54 p.m. Friday regarding a vehicle accident report. While officers were in route, Rachel Dickison, 40, Goshen, reported the other vehicle had left the scene.

* Antonio Ledezma, 33, Goshen, reported being the victim of a hit in run in the parking lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East by an unknown subject at 6:49 p.m. Friday.

THEFT/FRAUD/COUNTERFEITING

* Brandon Burgess, 40, Goshen, reported an unknown female using a counterfeit bill at Martins Express, 1401 College Ave. at 4:51 p.m. Friday.

* Esteban Figueroa Leboy, 40, Goshen, reported fraudulent activity on his bank account after his wallet was stolen from his vehicle at 4:46 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Officers located possible gang graffiti near the intersection of Berkey Avenue and Bainbridge Place while patrolling the area at 5:48 p.m. Friday. Additional graffiti was located in the 500 block of S. Riverside Blvd.

TRESPASS WARNING

* Officers responded to Walgreens located at 429 W. Pike St. at 4:59 p.m. Saturday in reference to a 48-year-old male subject, Goshen, refusing to leave. The subject was subsequently trespassed from the property.

* Officers were dispatched to 4644 Elkhart Road, Wings Etc., at 9:29 p.m. Saturday in reference to 57-year-old male harassing customers. The male was located, and a trespassing warning was given to him.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Officers responded to Brookside Manor in reference to sounds of gunfire at 11:04 p.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old female advised that an unknown person shot at her residence. Officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire. No person(s) were injured during the incident. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.

INJURY CRASH

Geogina Horton, 57, Elkhart was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 at 7:56 a.m. Friday, west of C.R. 3, in a 2008 Nissan Altima when her vehicle hydroplaned, swerved and collided with a center median wall. She was taken to Memorial Hospital for reported chest and waist pain, and her vehicle sustained significant damage. Drug and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, and she was wearing her seatbelt at the time.