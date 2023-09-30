POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Hit-and-run incidents reported

Sep. 29—ARRESTS

* Kennie Schrock, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:42 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped for multiple moving violations near the intersection of Waterford Miller Parkway and Edison Drive. Schrock was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Martha Castillo, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:46 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she was stopped for a traffic infraction near Elkhart Road and Riverside Boulevard. Castillo was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Noah Peyton, 21, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 25 and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

* Rebecca Dramani reported to Goshen police at 4:28 p.m. Thursday that someone hit her 2017 Toyota Corolla with a white pick-up truck near 57224 U.S. 33, Goshen, and the scene.

* Faith Mackensworth reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday that a black Dodge pick up truck pulling a trailer hit her black BMW X1 SUV, when entering their lane in the area of U.s. 20 West and Ind. 19 and left the scene.

THEFT

* Zachary Henderson reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5:44 p.m. someone stole his trail camera from 21007 U.S. 20, Goshen.

* Louis Robbins reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sept. 16 and Sept. 27 someone stole his 2021 Polaris side-by-side from his home at 12279 C.R. 50, Syracuse.

FRAUD

Mark Hochstetler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. and 4:39 p.m. someone committed fraud, at 14345 Ind. 120, Bristol.