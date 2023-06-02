POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Home, sheds damaged in separate fires

Jun. 1—ELKHART — An early morning fire took place at Highland Mobile Home Park.

City of Elkhart Fire Department was called to 1901 Osolo Road, lot 2018, at 2:37 a.m. Thursday for a report of a structural fire.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke coming from the mobile home on lot 218, occupants standing in the front yard when emergency personnel arrived but found no active fire.

The kitchen had fire damage to the cabinets and wall near the stove but pulled away some exterior siding to reveal smoldering which was extinguished.

Homeowners said the first was discovered by a family member who woke up and smelled the smoke. When she opened her bedroom door, she told inspectors, she found the home filled with smoke and yelled for everyone to get out. Four adult occupants and a newborn baby got out safely. The investigation found that the range hood fan over the stove had been left on, overheated or may have malfunctioned, and started the fire.

SHED FIRE

Two sheds, on adjoining property, were damaged by a late morning fire Thursday.

Goshen Fire Department Battalion Chief Shane Heeter said the call for the fire came in at 11:37 a.m. The two sheds were located at 422 Park Court and 62797 Plainville Ave., with the fire originating on the Park Courtside.

"They were pretty much total losses," Heeter said Thursday afternoon, adding that one shed had two lawnmowers inside.

No injuries were reported, though the Park Courthouse did sustain some damage to its vinyl siding.

Heeter said that the investigation into the fire concluded on the scene, with no cause being determined.

CRASH

An early morning crash sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Thursday morning in Baugo Township.

Alejandro Martinez Santos, 22, Elkhart, was traveling westbound in the area of C.R. 20 and Holiday Place in a 2013 Volvo S60 at 4 a.m. Thursday. Police say he made a left-hand turn in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Anthony Price, 22, Granger.

Price was transported to Elkhart Memorial Hospital with injuries to the left leg, back, and minor scratches.

Santos was cited for failure to yield the right of way and never receiving a driver's license.

ARREST

Latyris Mitchell, 29, South Bend, was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle while intoxicated possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of marijuana at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday after Elkhart County deputies performed a traffic stop for a violation near C.R. 9 and C.R. 20/Mishawaka Road in Elkhart. During the investigation, a passenger, Anthony Hollins, 29, Mishawaka, was also found to be in possession of a firearm as a felon and was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. Both Mitchell and Hollins were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

Jessica Stanley reported to Goshen police at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday that someone attempted to break into her shed, however, no items were taken and no damage was reported.

HIT-AND-RUN

Goshen police were called to the 1400 block of College Avenue at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a hit-and-run crash involving a NIPSCO pole. The driver of the car fled on foot and was not located but was identified and charges were filed with the prosecutor's office.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Francisco Palacios reported to Goshen police at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that his rear driver's side tire had been slashed overnight at 917 Tracy Lane.

THEFT

—Diana Pizana reported to Goshen police at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday that her trash bins were stolen from her home last week at 503 Alana Dr., Goshen.

—Tanner Baber reported to Goshen police at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday theft from his vehicle while it was parked at 2105 Carmen Ct., Goshen.

—A theft was reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday wherein someone stole a black 2022 single-axle Continental Cargo trailer estimated at $6,000 in value from the parking lot of PCA Technologies, Inc., 56935 Elk Court, Elkhart, between 3 p.m. May 26 and 7:30 a.m. May 31.

SHOPLIFTING

Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road, and 2304 Lincolnway E., both reported incidents of shoplifting between May 25 and May 29.

FRAUD

—Ashlee O'Connell reported to Goshen police at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday fraudulent activity on her checking account at 711 S. Third St.

—Theda Mast reported to Goshen police at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday being the victim of fraud at 201 N. Main St.

—Julian Cephus reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight May 26 and 10 a.m. May 30 fraud was committed at 53866 Ash Road, Granger.

—David Druhan reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. May 26 and 1:35 p.m. May 27 fraud was committed at 51467 C.R. 33, Bristol.

FOUND ITEM

Goshen police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West Wilden Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in reference to an item being found on the sidewalk.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue at 2:10 a.m. in regards to a suspicious man diving into dumpsters behind Linway Plaza. The man was trespassed from the property after a confrontation with the property owner.