POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Investigation into inmate death continues

Sep. 26—ELKHART — A death investigation is continuing at the Elkhart County Jail following an inmate death early Monday morning.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department reports that staff in the medical ward found Brent Dennis, 33, unresponsive at 1:51 a.m. in his cell.

Jail medics and Concord Fire Department responded but were unable to revive him.

As a matter of routine protocol, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit responded to conduct a death investigation. The coroner was also notified and responded.

Dennis was arrested on Sept. 12 by Goshen police on three warrants involving theft, driving under the influence and resisting law enforcement. He was transported and incarcerated at the Corrections facility on that date.

HIT-AND-RUN

* Caden Marr reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:47 a.m. Friday that someone in a white SUV failed to stop and exchange information at a crash at C.R. 46 and C.R. 7, Nappanee.

* Doug Tarman reported to Goshen police that overnight Sunday someone crashed into his business, Pro Motor Engines and Components, 1814 Lincolnway East, and left without exchanging information or contacting police.

* Dennis Ostrovsky reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 someone committed fraud against him.

* Katelyn Covey reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and midnight Sept. 21 someone committed fraud against her.

* Joshua Foster reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 someone was hacking his personal accounts, at 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol.

* Doris Feller reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:49 p.m. Sunday that someone stole her wallet and several credit cards and identity documents, making fraudulent purchases across Elkhart County.

* Goshen police were called to Scott's Automotive, 1932 Eisenhower Dr. North, at 9:34 a.m. Monday for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a man had struck a parked vehicle, causing damage also to a trailer and second vehicle, and left the scene.

ARRESTS

* Chris Thomas Mereditis, 68, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped at C.R. 17 and C.R. 14 in Elkhart. Mereditis refused a certified chemical test after failing field sobriety tests and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Juan Munguia Texca, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 30078 Yellow Pine Court/ Texca was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Tyler Alan Clifton, 25, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:19 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped at Ash Road and Old U.S. 20 in Osceola. Clifton was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Amy Lynn Lockhart, 33, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:58 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft after police say a Wal-Mart Asset Protection employee reported that she was stealing items at 30830 Old. U.S. 20. Lockhart was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Eduardo Morales Puente, 30, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:58 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor after he was stopped for traffic violations at Pike Street and Indiana Avenue. A 17-year-old boy, also of Ligonier, was also arrested for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and released to parents pending a court date. Puente was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Emiliano Javier Rodiguez, 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession for marijuana, and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license after he was stopped for an equipment violation near C.R. 45 and Graybill Avenue. When the vehicle came to a stop, a 17-year-old boy fled from the vehicle but was later found and taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center for resisting law enforcement. Rodiguez was released on the scene pending a court date.

* Lawrence Kauffman, 38, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:14 p.m. Monday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a traffic stop at C.R. 9 and C.R. 6. Kauffman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

Richard Hays, 55, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:24 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic battery causing bodily injury, auto theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, and driving while suspended after a woman reported that he battered her and stole her vehicle from a home in the 58000 block of Morgan Street in Elkhart. Hays was found and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Storm Swisher, 23, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on Monday after Wal-Mart reported that she'd violated a trespass warning. Swisher was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of criminal trespassing.

AWOL

Dedra Synder, 33, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 21 and is considered AWOL.

BURGLARY

* Tristan Hilton reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sept. 20 and Friday, someone he knew stole three air rifles and ammo, a TV, a laptop, clothes, two cellphones, jewelry, tools, and bicycle parts that had a total value of approximately $4,240, from 19211 Wigwam Court.

* Suzanne Glover reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:36 p.m. Friday that a 14-year-old boy entered her home and stole a purse and a tablet. The juvenile was found and arrested by deputies.

ROBBERY

Rick Robinson reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday his juvenile son was held at gunpoint and had a bicycle stolen in Elkhart County.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Craig Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 he found bullet holes in his garage door and tailgate of his maroon 2014 Chevrolet Silverado at 15816 C.R. 18.

OFFICERS REPORT

Ann Eisert reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:44 p.m. Friday that she witnessed someone in a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on C.R. 28 shoot a gun north into the wooded area from a passenger side window and flee the scene.

THEFT

* Two people performed a test drive on a vehicle at The Car Connection, 28080 C.R. 20, and never returned to the car lot. The company reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday that they never returned to the car lot.

* Imelda Miller reported to Goshen police at 3:43 p.m. Sunday a theft at Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Christian Elmerick reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 p.m. Friday someone came onto a property at 30441 Tower Road, damaged an overhead garage door, and removed items including a trampoline, lawn sweeper, and metal shelf.

* James Moran reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:10 p.m. Sunday that someone he knew kicked his 1999 GMC Sierra at 54302 Lilac St., Elkhart.

* Paul Umbaugh reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:48 a.m. Monday finding damage to a fence at 2581 E. Kercher Road.

* Goshen police found graffiti on the U.S. 33 overpass near 211 S. Tenth Street at 12:10 a.m. Monday.