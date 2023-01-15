POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Jan. 14, 2022

Jan. 14—MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury man was injured after being struck while checking his mailbox Thursday afternoon.

Brian Mast, 37, was struck when a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Kaila Himes, 23, LaGrange, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. The vehicle was headed west on U.S. HWY 20, east of Ind. 13 at 12:31 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck Mast.

"Mast was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for head and internal injuries," the release stated. "He was in and out of consciousness and was unable to be interviewed at the time."

Himes said she could not recollect the crash and believes she may have had a seizure. She was transported to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw and put through SFSTs and a drug recognition expert examination, but was not taken into custody. Himes was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release added, and her vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

* Walter Lee Moore Jr., 56, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, being a habitual traffic violator and aggressive driving after officers attempted to stop his vehicle for an infraction at 3:57 p.m. Friday near the intersection of S. Main St. and High Park Avenue. He was booked into Elkhart County Jail.

* James Staub, 39, Bristol, and Mathew Powell, 28, Elkhart, were arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana after officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicle at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Wilden Ave.

THEFT OF LICENSE PLATE

Moslem Altimeemi, 51, Goshen, reported to police that his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked near the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, at 4:56 p.m. Friday.

POSSIBLE SEXUAL BATTERY

Officers took a report of a possible sexual battery at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of College Ave. by unknown individuals.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

David McGuire, 61, Goshen, reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday a case of illegal dumping of tires that occurred in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.