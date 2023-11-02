POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Kentucky man dies in Middlebury crash

Nov. 1—A man is dead after police say he was trying to direct traffic following a single-vehicle crash in Middlebury Tuesday night.

Elkhart County deputies received a call at 10:46 p.m. for a single vehicle crash at Ind. 13 near the I-90 toll road bridge. A few minutes later, a second call came in for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the same area.

On scene, they learned that Mahlon Coblentz, 44, Columbia, Kentucky, had been outside of his own vehicle attempting to get traffic to stop for a single-vehicle crash blocking both lanes of Ind. 13.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jennifer Duran-Hernanez, 26, South Bend, was one of the vehicle he attempted to stop but for unknown reasons, she didn't stop and struck Coblentz, who died on the scene before officer arrival.

The Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team is investigating and this is still an ongoing investigation.

ARRESTS

* Calvin Pulliam, 35, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday for a parole warrant out of Michigan while police were recovering a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Queen Street. The vehicle was impounded and Pulliam was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Steven Leighton, 46, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:52 a.m. Monday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a traffic stop near C. R. 9 and C. R. 6. Leighton was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Eduardo Deltoro, 37, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9 p.m. Oct. 20 and is considered AWOL.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Alfonso Flores Murillo reported to Goshen police at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday that his vehicle was vandalized while in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue.

IDENITY DECEPTION

Norberto Diaz reported to Goshen police at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday that someone was using his identifying information for employment, at 219 Tanglewood Dr.

MISSING PERSON

Goshen police were called to 1305 West Ave. in reference to a 52-year-old woman who they were told had not been seen or heard from by family for a week at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday that medical equipment was damaged during an incident where at patient was being unruly and disruptive at the hospital, 200 High Park, Goshen.

HIT-AND-RUN

Randall Herto reported to Goshen police at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday that he'd been involved vehicle crash at Pike Street and High Street where the other driver fled the scene.

BURGLARY/THEFT

* Juan Pacheco reported to Goshen police at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday that someone was in his carport and had looked into his vehicles, opening the rear hatch of a minivan and removed a small table and two chairs and took them without permission. He also reported that the individual had stepped entered the door to the house and stepped inside, but police were unable to locate the individual.

* Britani Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Oct. 24 and Tuesday someone forced entry into two units at Timberbrook Manufacturer Home Community, 54686 C.R. 19, Bristol, and stole several appliances and copper wire.