POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Multiple crashes reported to police

Sep. 19—Multiple crashes took place in Elkhart County Monday and Tuesday.

* A pedestrian-involved crash early Tuesday morning sent one woman to the hospital in Elkhart. At 6:43 a.m., Allison Deshone, 34, Elkhart, was traveling west on Ind. 120 east of C.R. 15 when she struck Stephanie Alvarado, 47, North Las Vegas, Nevada, who was walking in the westbound lane between the white line and the center line, with her passenger side mirror. Alvarado was allegedly wearing dark-colored clothing and made no attempted to make herself more visible to traffic, police reported. Alvarado was transported to Elkhart Hospital for a complaint of right arm pain.

* A woman said the sun was the cause of an evening crash in Elkhart Monday. At 6:50 p.m., Angela Irwin, 41, Goshen, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse heading west on C.R. 18 when she said her view was obstructed by the sun. She attempted to make a left turn onto Cobblestone Drive and turned in front of Christina Brooks, 60, Goshen, who was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on C.R. 18. Brooks was transported to Elkhart Hospital for a possible broken nose.

* A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash Monday evening. At 7:39 p.m. Monday, Ephram Lake, 18, Elkhart, was driving a 2021 Honda Accord west on C.R. 6 approaching C.R. 11. John Hinegardner, 48, Osceola, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson FLH when police say Lake failed to stop for the traffic light and crashed into Hinegardner who had the right of way. Hinegardner was transported to Elkhart Hospital for a possible broken foot and abrasions to the head. Lake was cited for disregarding a lighted signal.

* Elkhart County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Monday just outside of Elkhart. Madilynn Graber, 23, Elkhart, was traveling south on C.R. 19 south of Fieldstone Crossing in a 2007 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a mailbox, before overcorrected and going completely left of center and overcorrecting again before overturning and going off the roadway. Graber complained of wrist pain but refused transport to the hospital. She was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.

ARRESTS

* Brittney Segundo-Arias, 21, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 9:38 p.m. Monday in the area of C.R. 16 and C.R. 3. Segundo-Arias was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Adam Myers, 47, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:10 p.m. Monday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police were contacted about an individual being slumped over the wheel of a car in front of 2016 S. Main St., Goshen. Myers was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Nicholas Moore, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:23 p.m. Monday on a charge of battery on a public safety official, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Police were called to Faith Lutheran Church, 406 S. Fifth St., Goshen, in reference to Moore refusing to leave the property. Moore was taken to Goshen Hospital for medical clearance before being incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

* An unknown person crashed their vehicle near Old U.S. 33 and 27th Street in Eklhart at 12:09 a.m. and left the scene.

* Robert Montel reported to Goshen police at 8:52 a.m. Monday that someone crashed a vehicle into the parking lot of Rieth Riley, 3626 Elkhart Road and left the scene.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

An unknown person fled from law enforcement in an off-road vehicle at 25632 North Park Ave., Elkhart, after having been stopped for violations at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

Maxine Zook reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 3:15 a.m. Sunday someone entered 21007 U.S. 20, Goshen, and stole a grey 2002 Chevrolet 2500 with a trailer and several other items and damaged the building. The truck, trailer, and items were later located at 25632 North Park Ave., Elkhart.

THEFT

* David Hathaway reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday someone stole tools from a trailer from 58523 Woodfield View, Elkhart.

* Scott Barnard reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday someone stole his 2018 Kubota SVL95 skid steer from 27081 C.R. 6, Elkhart.

* Johnathan Tosado reported to Goshen police at 5:48 p.m. Monday his firearm was stolen from his unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Cosmo St.

* Donna Moser reported to Goshen police at 2:52 p.m. Monday the theft of jewelry in the 1300 block of Pebble Court.

OFFICERS REPORT

Natasha Tucker reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 12:45 p.m. Monday she found a Luna E-Bike on the trails of the DeFries Gardens, 17479 C.R. 46. The bike's owner was located the bike was returned.

FRAUD

* Goshen police received 21 reports of ticket switching at Lowe's, 2219 Rieth Blvd., starting in June.

* Alicia Soira reported to Goshen police at 10:18 a.m. Monday being the victim of a possible scam in the 1000 block of Beaver Lane.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Damielle Sanders reported to Goshen police at 2:55 p.m. Monday that someone broke the window to her residence at 2635 Alpine Fir Lane. Police found no signs of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.