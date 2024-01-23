POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Multiple OWI arrests reported by Goshen police

Jan. 22—A number of Friday and weekend arrests on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated were reported by the Goshen Police Department.

* A 36-year-old Elkhart man was arrested on a charge of OWI at 10:07 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a crash near the intersection on Elkhart and Greene Roads. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 32-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 12:20 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at 2500 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 41-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of OWI after officers made a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Madison Street. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 33-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI-endangerment/habitual traffic violator — life/possession of false government documents after officers made a traffic stop at 3:06 a.m. Saturday at 2400 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 25-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 12:27 a.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Pike Street and Sunset Boulevard. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man was arrested on a charge of OWI at 12:59 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at near the intersection of East Madison Street and Lincolnway East. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

ADDITONAL ARREST

Marco Gomez, 26, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 11:07 a.m. Saturday after Goshen police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North Chicago and Indiana Avenue. Gomez, a passenger in the vehicle, verbally identified himself and then began flee northbound on Indiana Avenue, according to police. He was taken into custody in the 800 block of River Avenue and taken to the jail on the resisting law enforcement charge and for an outstanding Elkhart County warrant.

THEFT/SHOPLIFITNG

* A 74-year-old woman reported the theft of a necklace, which took place Nov. 13, at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

* An employee of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, reported a shoplifting incident by a known subject at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

BATTERY/HARRASSMENT

* A 23-year-old male of Goshen reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday that his 3-year-old son might have been battered by a known suspect out of Elkhart.

* A 12-year-old male of Goshen reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday being battered by an adult family member.

* A 22-year-old Ligonier woman at 12:06 a.m. Sunday reported being battered in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street. She sustained minor injuries to the face but declined medical treatment. The battery was caused by an unknown individual.

ADDITONAL INCIDENTS

* A 44-year-old Goshen woman reported being involved in a property damage with a another vehicle, where she rear ended the other vehicle, at 7:25 a.m. Friday at Lincolnway East and East Reynolds Street. The other driver reportedly led the scene on foot.

* Officers reported to Martin's Supermarket at 1527 Bashor Road at 9:05 p.m. Friday to reports of a male harassing customers. A 33-year-old male was trespassed from the scene.

* Officers responded to the 300 block of West Oakridge Avenue at 11:32 p.m. Friday to a reported hit-and-run crash. A 35-year-old male of Goshen reported his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle, and the other driver fled the scene and has not been identified.

* A 53-year-old male reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle had been hit by another vehicle, which did not remain at the scene, at the intersection of Waterford Mills Parkway and C.R. 27 in Goshen.