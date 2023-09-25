POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Multiple vehicle crashes reported Friday, Saturday

Sep. 24—Police responded to a number of vehicle crashes in Elkhart County Friday and Saturday.

* Isiah Miller, 12, Middlebury, was driving a buggy northbound on Ind. 13 at 10:11 a.m. Saturday. Without signaling his turn, he tried to turn left into 59653 Ind. 13 when his buggy collided with a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Terry Costner, 51, Nappanee, who was trying to pass on the left. Miller and two passengers, Seth Miller, 8, and Lucas Miller, 5, reported pain from the crash, and both Seth and Lucas were taken to Goshen Hospital by ambulance. The buggy sustained all over damage and the Ford sustained heavy front end damage. Law enforcement action is pending, the release added.

* K. Christopher Grendys, 51, White Pigeon, Michigan, was heading eastbound on C.R. 2, near C.R. 25, with dry road conditions at 11:35 p.m. Saturday when his 2023 GMC Sierra ran of the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment with a complaint of pain and minor abrasions. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions and for having an alcoholic beverage while driving, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

* Carol Trotter, 73, Goshen, was driving 2017 Chrysler Pacifica at 12:05 p.m. Friday, preparing to make a turn into a private drive at 425 W. Pike St. when her vehicle collided with a bicycle driven by Edwin Stevenson, 17, Goshen. Trotter stated she did not see the bicycle, which struck the passenger side quarter of her vehicle, causing minor damage. Stevenson claimed he was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle as it turned in front of him, and reported lower leg and wrist pain but declined treatment at the scene. Failure to yield on Trotter's part was listed as the primary cause of the crash.

* Daniela Guerra Villanueva, 23, Goshen, was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot southbound on Elkhart Road at 5:03 a.m. Friday when her vehicle struck from behind a 2016 Ford Mustang driven by David Allen, 57, Elkhart, which was stopped at the intersection with Rieth Road. Allen reported neck and back pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital upon request. Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the scene. Distracted driving was listed as the primary crash factor.

ARRESTS

* Eric Wing, 42, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 11:23 a.m. Friday at Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East after store employees stopped him from leaving the store with clothing he had switched tags on. He was released with a pending court date.

* Raymond Garcia, 28, was arrested on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana at 3:05 p.m. Friday after officers responded to an intimidation call in the 1000 block of N. Sixth St. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Analissa Conrad, 32, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief at 9:53 p.m. Friday after officers responded to the 100 block of N. Sixth St. to a caller who reported that a known subject had destroyed his television. She was release at the scene with a pending court date.

* Jaynee Miller, 20, and Griffen Beliles, 20, were arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of false government identification cards after officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Main St. and River Vista Drive. Both were taken to the jail.

* Mariana Y. Ramos Corona, 33, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 11:49 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was released with a pending court date.

* Benjamn Black, 44, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment at 1:14 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Bashor Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Soranny Sarmiento Pachano, 24, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 7:12 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was release on scene pending a future court date.

CHILD SOLICTATION

Officers received a report at 11:58 p.m. of child solicitation which took place within the city.

THEFT

* Edna Wright, 84, reported being the victim of theft at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Greencroft Drive by a known subject.

* Carl Taylor, 71, Goshen, reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday that three of his lawn mowers were stolen from the 1700 block of Lincolnway by an unknown subject.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH

Roosevelt Williams, 59, Goshen, reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday that an unknown subject crashed into his parked vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers reported to a property vehicle crash at 4:08 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Midway Road and County Home Road. Marcos Vazquez-Ruiz, 38, Goshen, reported that the other unknown vehicle and suspect driver left the scene before officers had arrived.

DEATH INVESTIGATION

Officers arrived at 2400 College Avenue, Majestic Care, at 6:28 a.m. Saturday in reference to Billy Holley, 69, which was unconscious and not breathing. Medics attempted lifesaving measure but Holley was later pronounced deceased and his next of kin was notified.

EMERGENCY DETENTION

Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of W. Pike St. in reference to a 32-year-old male having suicidal thoughts. The subject was taken to Goshen Hospital for further evaluation.

ANIMAL BITE/DOG

Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a dog bite that occurred on the Mill Race Trail in the area of Lafayette. Minor injuries were reported and medical attention was provided at Goshen Hospital.

ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM

Officers responded at 4:39 p.m. to a 59-year-old male who had injury to his hand from and accidental firearm discharge he sustained while cleaning it. He was treated for the injury.

CIVIL DISTURBANCE/DISPUTE OF PROPERTY

Officers responded at 3:36 p.m. Saturday to an ongoing civil dispute over property in the 100 block of Winchester Court.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/RECKLESSNESS

* Officers reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in reference to a vehicle being damaged in the 400 block of Arbor Court. Ivory Griffin,46, Goshen, reported that his Mitsubishi Eclipse was damaged by a known subject during the overnight hours of Sept. 15-16.

* Officers responded to the 300 block of W. Washington St. at 3:58 p.m. Friday in reference to criminal recklessness by an unknown subject.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

A 39-year-old woman residing in the 900 block of S. Main St. reported that an unknown person stating that they worked for Goshen City Water and that they wanted to take a water sample.

TRESPASS WARNING

Officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road at 12:54 p.m. in reference to the store wanting to trespass an individual — a 41-year-old male was trespassed.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT WITH A MOTOR VEHICLE

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 2686 Lincolnway East for a traffic infraction. The motorcyclist fled into Kosciusko County wher the pursuit was terminated.