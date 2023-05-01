POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Multiple vehicle crashes reported

Apr. 30—GOSHEN — A number of vehicle crashes were reported in Goshen and in Elkhart County Friday and Saturday.

* At 5:40 a.m. Friday, Caris Perdue, 57, Goshen, was driving her Toyota Camry, turing left off of Elkhart Road into the Mejer parking lot when her vehicle was struck by a Buick Rendezvous driven by Jordan Cox, 19, Goshen. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, and failure to yield was listed as the primary factor. No injuries were reported.

* At 3:53 p.m. Friday a Nissan Altima driven by Santos Sulugui Quisquina, 21, Elkhart, collided into the rear of a Chrysler mini-van driven by Richard Duncan, 66, Goshen, who was stopped at a traffic light on Elkhart Road and Greene Road. The Chrysler was then pushed into a Ford Escape driven by Jognna Wysong, 25, Goshen. Quisquina stated that he was unable to stop because the brakes on vehicle he was driving failed, and that he did not have a driver's license. A passenger in Duncan's vehicle was taken to receive medical attention. The road surface at the time of the crash was wet.

* Kenneth Kelly, 81, Sebring, Florida was driving a 2019 Toyota Rav-4 at 5:01 p.m. Friday through an intersection at Ind. 19 and C.R. 28 when it was struck by 2003 Ford Escape driven by Rebeka Keckler, 20, Goshen. The impact on the vehicle Kelly was driving caused it to go into a spin and was then struck by a 2014 Mazda driven by Brandon Carrillo, 22, Goshen. Then, a 2000 Ford E150, driven by Richard Everingham, 63, Goshen and traveling south on Ind. 19, was struck in the rear by the Mazda. Kelly was cited for failure to yield the right of way-causing bodily injury, and a passenger in his vehicle was taken to Elkhart General Hospital after reporting general pain.

* Amie Quir

* oz, 23, Bristol, was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Ind. 120 when she lost control and ran off the side of the road, west of C.R. 17, striking a tree on the rear driver's side and then an AEP pole. She reported leg and lip pain and was taken to a hospital. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not cited.

ARRESTS

Salvador Flores, 55, Goshen, was arrested on charges

* of shoplifitng and resisting law enforcement at 7:50 a.m. Friday after officers responded to the Pak-A-Sak at 112 W. Pike St. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 12-year-old was located and arrested for theft and for running away from home without permission at 3 p.m. Friday and taken to the jail.

* A 15-year-old male was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with out having obtained a license after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:24 a.m. Saturday at N. Riverside Blvd. and W. Pike St. He was released to his mother with a pending court date.

* Marco Perez Romero, 37, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and OWI/endangerment at 3:02 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Second Street an Oakridge Avenue. He was taken to the jail.

* Juan Manuel Hernandez, 39, Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated/prior at 4:13 a.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop at W. Pike St. and N. Second St. He was taken to the jail.

* Ronald Shamblee, 27, Crown Point, was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the precense of a minor and intimidation at 1 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report in the 1900 block of Cheryl St. He was taken to the jail.

* Aaron Hill, 44, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery at 3:26 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 61000 block of C.R. 17. He was taken to the jail.

* Karen Alonzo Rubio, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was taken to the jail.

* Alejandro Valdez Gomez, 47, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicate/endangering a minor, and OWI with a BAC of .15 or greater/endangering a minor after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:12 a.m. Sunday at the interesection of S. Riverside and Prairie Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Luis Garcia Medina, 23, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxcated prior, battery on a law enforcement officer and never having obtained a drivers license at 2:53 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Rieth Blvd. He was taken to the jail.

* Hayden Pieri, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 5:07 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Ro

* ad and Bashor Road. He was cited and released with a Goshen City Court date.

ROBBERY

A 38-year-old male reported being battered and robbed by a suspect at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in the 61100 block of C.R. 17, at Brookside Manor.