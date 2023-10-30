POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Multiple weekend OWI arrests reported

Oct. 29—Goshen police made a number of arrests for operating while intoxicated Saturday and Sunday.

* Wendy Olson, 41, Granger, was arrested on charges of OWI, possession of a legend drug and intimidation on law enforcement at 12:37 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a call of a reckless driver. The vehicle was located near 148 Broadmore Estates. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Bridgette Disher, 21, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI endangerment at 1:40 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Wilden Ave. and Indiana Ave. She was taken to the jail.

* Edgardo Ivan Alfaro, 39, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI/endangerment and OWI/refusal at 1:12 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop for an infraction near the intersection of Pike St. and Indiana Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Gregorio Lopez Martinez, 23, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI and OWI/endangerment at 3:45 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Indiana Ave. and Clinton St. He was taken to the jail.

* Joshua Miller, 21, Middlebury, was arrested on charges of OWI and OWI/endangerment at 3:49 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop in near the intersection of N. Main St. and Pike St. He was taken to the jail.

ARRESTS

* Keith Smith, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 8:07 p.m. Friday after officers attempted to stop a bicyclist for city ordinance infractions near the intersection of Deerfield Dr. and C.R. 28. He was also wanted on a warrant from St. Joseph County and was taken to the jail.

* Horace Andrews II, 44, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 10:25 p.m. Friday after officers were called to 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.

THEFT/SHOPLIFTING

* Officers responded to the 300 block of Oakridge Ave. at 12:51 p.m. Saturday. Tina Easley, 56, reported that two tires were taken out of the bed of her pickup truck by an unknown individual.

* Cody Hollis, 33, Goshen, reported the theft of his firearm from his vehicle by an unknown subject at 4:16 p.m. in the 61000 block of C.R. 17.

* Cole Lazano, 26, Wolcotville, reported at 8:34 a.m. Friday that his wallet and phone charger had been stolen out of his unlocked vehicle near the 600 block of Pringle Dr.

* Gabriel Wilson, 41, Elkhart and manager of Walgreens at 429 W. Pike St. in Goshen reported the theft of merchandise by two unknown females at 10:06 a.m. Friday.

* Dane Thrasher, 40, Goshen, reported the theft of his bicycle by an unknown subject at 11:20 a.m. Friday at 223 S. Main St.

* Deicy Roman Gomez, 42, Goshen, reported theft of money from her home by an unknown individual at 11:25 a.m. Friday.

* Jose Trevino, 57, Goshen, reported the theft of his license plate from his moped at 3:33 p.m. Friday at 310 N. Second St.

* Nicholas Bradley, 42, and employee of Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road, reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday that two unknown females had shoplifted items from the store.

* Melanie Correna, 23, Ligonier, reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday the theft of money from her workplace locker in the 200 block of High Park Ave.

* Tina Halstead, 43, an employee of Pak A Sak on W. Pike St., reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday that an unknown subject drove off from a pump without paying for the gas. The subject could not be located.

* A 15-year-old juvenile of Goshen reported at 6:33 p.m. Friday that his Air Pods were stolen from the 2000 block of W. Wilden Ave.

BATTERY ON JUVENILE

Officers responded at 3:12 p.m. Saturday to a fight between known juveniles at 2626 Alpine Fir Lane. Minor injuries were sustained that did not require medical attention.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Officers located two juveniles walking in the 2900 block of W. Wilden Ave. at 2:33 a.m. One was detained for violating curfew and later released to their parent.

OTHER INCIDENTS

* Officers were called to 480 Brookside Manor in response to two children walked unattended in the park at 12:06 p.m. Friday.

* Officers were called to Chalet Party Shop at 245 N. Chicago Ave. at 12:55 p.m. in reference to a male refusing to leave. The male was later located and trespassed from the property.