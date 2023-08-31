POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Osceola man hospitalized after Tuesday crash

Aug. 30—An Osceola man was hospitalized following a crash near the county line Tuesday evening.

Elkhart County deputies report at 7 p.m. Tuesday Ryan Andrzejewski, 23, Mishawaka, was traveling west on Old U.S. 33 and attempted to turn north onto Ash Road in a 2017 Ford Mustang. At the same time, Dale De Schepper, 65, Osceola, was stopped going south on Ash Road in a 2012 Toyota Highlander in the turn lane.

The Mustang crossed the center line and struck the Highlander. De Schepper was transported to Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart Indiana, for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.

ARRESTS

* Carlos Garcia Ramirez, 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:55 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving without ever receiving a license while intoxicated after he was stopped for a traffic violation on C.R. 13 at Wilshire Boulevard. He was found to also have a warrant for driving without ever receiving a license for another instance and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* David Oxford, 45, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 415 N. Second St., after police were called to the area for a report of harassment at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday. Oxford fled on a bicycle but was apprehended and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was incarcerated on a charge of resisting law enforcement at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Elizabeth Moran, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. Police say Moran also attempted to flee the scene. She was trespassed from Walmart and incarcerated at the Elkhart County.

* Juan Manuel Canales Ortega, 44, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Canales Ortega was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

THEFT

* Kayla Burns reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 a.m. Sunday two men intentionally broke into her 2010 Dodge Ram at 2332 Ironwood Dr., Elkhart. It was found that the same two men had broken into Keith Doyle's vehicle and stole headphones at 23302 Spring Creek Trail, Elkhart.

* Matthew Charles reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 11:10 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his 2001 Pontiac Montana at 58459 Oakwood Ct., Elkhart, and stole three packs of cigarettes, a Leatherman multitool.

* Melanie Mason reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. Aug. 23 and 12:15 p.m. Aug. 24 someone stole a power washer from 57773 Newman St., Elkhart.

* Wendy Wood reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Aug. 24 and 1 p.m. Aug. 25 someone stole property from a vehicle at 29239 C.R. 2, Elkhart.

* Idriss Citte reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 5:03 a.m. Aug. 22 someone stole a white 2014 Jeep Patriot from the parking lot of Dahab Auto Sales, 28080 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart.

FRAUD

Rian Prisner reported to Goshen police at 1:48 p.m. Monday an unauthorized withdrawal made to his debit card at 215 W. Madison St.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Francisco Villarreal reported to Goshen police at 7:45 p.m. Monday that someone damaged his property at 1611 S. Tenth St.