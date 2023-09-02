POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Pedistrian, car crash leads to injuires

Sep. 1—The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify an individual in reference to a counterfeiting investigation from several local Michiana businesses.

If you can identify this individual, shown above, please contact Det. Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736, email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org, or submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.

VEHICLE CRASH

A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a crash in Goshen.

Goshen police report that at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Douglas Crum, 58, Goshen, was driving a 2003 Subaru Forester north on Main Street approaching the light at Lincoln Avenue when a teenage girl ran out into traffic.

Evelyn Ulrich, 13, Village Mills, Texas, allegedly ran into traffic from the east side and was hit by the Forester's front bumper.

Ulrich was transported to Goshen Hospital for leg pain and some abrasions.

ARRESTS

Linda Grevenstuk, 70, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment after police allegedly stopped her for a traffic infraction at C.R. 23 south of Tarman Road. Grevenstuk was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

* Keyon Lobdell, 23, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9 p.m. Aug. 28 and is considered AWOL.

* William Skaggs, 40, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and is considered AWOL.

THEFT

* A youth reported to Goshen police at 12:53 p.m. Thursday that his bicycle was stolen from a bike rack at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.

* Lorenzo Robinson reported to Goshen police at 4:35 p.m. Thursday the theft of a mattress from 1611 S. Tenth St.

* Francisco Vasquez reported to Goshen police at 7:07 p.m. Thursday that someone he didn't know took his vehicle and did not return it at 2309 Bashor Road.

* William Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:54 p.m. Thursday that his brown 2000 Dodge Dakota was taken from the garage at 18870 Wilderness Dr., Goshen.

* Brandi Brown and Derek Benson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. Thursday someone took two birth certificates, a vehicle title, and a purse from two locked vehicles at 58700 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart.

* Derek Benson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m.

* Martin Mccullen reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:55 p.m. Thursday that someone returned a U-Haul rental truck without the dolly equipment that was in the truck to U-Haul at 29057 Old U.S. 30.

* Colton Cooper reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:30 Wednesday and 7:50 a.m. Thursday someone took a Stihl backpack leaf blower and a pair of Apple Airpods from his work truck at 22344 Breakwater Dr., Elkhart.

FRAUD

* Kaylee Herr reported to Goshen police at 1:28 p.m. Thursday that her credit card was stolen and used at a business in Goshen without her permission, at 23593 Nora St., Elkhart.

* Goshen police received a report from the Piedmont Technical College Campus Police Department in Greenwood, South Carolina, in reference to a fraudulent check deposited at an ATM in Goshen at 2:26 p.m. Thursday.

* Eleesha Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 and 5:45 a.m. Wednesday fraud was committed, at 54756 Country Manor Place, Elkhart.

* Brittany Troyer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Wednesday fraud was committed, at 30157 C.R. 42, Wakarusa.