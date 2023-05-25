POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Phillips 66 station reports attempted burglary

May 24—ARRESTS

Mickey Hahn, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of dealing meth and marijuana, possession of meth, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia at 213 S. Ninth St., after police executed a search warrant of the home at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. Hahn was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

Phillips 66 reported to Goshen police at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday two men attempting to gain access into the business at 224 N. Main St., during closed hours. The accused left prior to police arrival and nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police observed graffiti markings near Lincoln Avenue and Cottage Avenue at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

—Timothy Garten reported to Goshen police at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday that someone entered his unlocked vehicle at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, and stole tools and other items while he was shopping.

—An unknown individual fled from Elkhart County deputies at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday in a vehicle after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Bristol Street and Wilson Street, Elkhart. The vehicle was located and found to be stolen through the Elkhart City Police Department.

FRAUD

—Ronald Tepper reported to Goshen police at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday fraudulent activity on his bank account in the 200 block of The Willows.

—Daniel Jacobs reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone he knew forged a document in an attempted to sell a vehicle at 561 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.

VEHICLE DAMAGE

Iris Seabolt reported to Goshen police at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle possibly kicked up rocks that cracked the window of her vehicle at Martins Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road.