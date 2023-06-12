POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police, deputies respond to multiple crashes

Jun. 11—Goshen Police and/or Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a number of crashes, some involving injuries Friday through Sunday.

* At 5:23 a.m. a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2019 Toyota driven by Elizabeth Troyer, 65, of Nappanee, at Ind. 19 and C.R. 26, south of Elkhart. Troyer's vehicle left the roadway as a result and sustained damage. The Hyundai fled the scene, and Troyer reported pain to her back and right knee as a result. The crash remains under investigation.

* Corey Weaver, 28, Mishawaka, was driving a 2021 Honda Civic eastbound on US 20, approaching C.R. 9, entering the southernmost eastbound lane from the shoulder, when his vehicle struck a fire truck with its lights illuminated at 10:16 p.m. Friday. Weaver, a passenger in his vehicle, and Anthony Holmes, the driver of the fire truck, were all taken to Elkhart General Hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries, and Weaver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

* Krout Courtney, 26, New Carlisle, was driving a 2023 Freightliner va stopped at a stop sign at Fescue Court and Michigan Ave. at 1 p.m. Friday. She then went past the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2004 Honda Civic driven by Juan Cedeno, 18, Elkhart. Cedeno was taken to Goshen Hospital for minor injuries, and failure to yield on the part of Courtney's vehicle was listed as the primary factor in the crash.

* A defective or failed brake unit was listed as the primary cause of a crash which took place at 1 p.m. Saturday on West Pike at the intersection of Indiana Ave. Brandy Blackburn, 31, Millersburg, was driving 2013 CHR van eastbound on W. Pike when an object became lodged under her brake pedal and prevented her from stopping. Her vehicle then struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Susie Bontreger, 71, Goshen. Bontreger was taken to a hospital by ambulance after having reported a concussion.

ARRESTS

Andrea Benenati, 42, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of possession of narcotics at 8:43 p.m. Saturday after officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of N. Main St. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Rodolfo Ginez De La Luz, 23, Goshen, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating while intoxicated and never obtaining a driver's license after officers responded to a hit-and-run crash which tool place at Lincolnway East and Monroe St. He was taken to the jail.

Elias Aguirre Morales, 25, South Bend, was arrested on charges of posession of cocaine/marijuana/paraphernailia after officers condcuted a traffic stop at near the intersection of US 33 and Lewis St.

BANK FRAUD

Antonio Sandoval Availa, 55, Goshen, reported fraudulent activity on his checking account at 4:03 p.m. Friday.

SHED FIRE

Brock Dimos, 41, Goshen, reported a shed fire in his backyard on Sweetwater Drive at 11:51 p.m. Saturday. The Goshen Fire Department arrived and requested police response due to an unknown cause for the fire.

BATTERY/STRANGULATION

A 25-year-old Indianapolis woman reported a battery incident in the 1600 block of Hickory Place at 3:36 a.m. Sunday, where she sustained multiple injuries.

ANIMAL RUNNING AT LARGE

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. 21st St. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of an animal running loose. The animal was located and tethered by an owner and an ordinance violation was cited.