POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police impersonator sought in LaGrange County

Jun. 22—WOLCOTTVILLE — Police in LaGrange County are requesting the public's assistance identifying an individual accused of impersonating a police officers.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, several reports have come in regarding this individual.

On Saturday, a resident claimed that he was stopped on an illegal traffic stop by someone he didn't know but believed to be an impersonator. The impersonator did not identify himself or his agency to the driver and handcuffed him the victim for a short time before allowing the LaGrange man to go free.

Another report of the possible police impersonation came in at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 8835 E. 600 South, Wolcottville.

The car is described as a white sedan with possibly removable red and blue lights on top. The impersonator's vehicle was also noted to have very bright lights on the front of the car.

The incident is still under investigation at this time and no further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about the identity of the police impersonator is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Mickem at 260-463-4711.

ARRESTS

Casey Wade Vandenborre, 31, Argos, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday after Goshen police were dispatched to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in reference to a man attempting to gain access to vehicles in the parking lot. Vandenborre was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

David Hubbard, 54, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 3 a.m. June 19, and is considered AWOL.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Darrell Cannan reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday hearing the sounds of gunfire from the parking lot of Church of God Christ Mennonite, 60536 C.R. 113, Elkhart.

THEFT

—Tony Fansler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 10 and June 17 someone stole his Borden trash can from 21792 C.R. 10 E., Elkhart.

—John Carroll reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 3 and April 23 someone stole the transmission off of his 2012 Mack in the 55000 block of Corwin Road, Elkhart.

FRAUD

—Kevin Griffes reported to Goshen police at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday being the victim of an employment scam at 214 Queen St.

—Mark Bigler reported to Goshen police at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday fraud on his business account at C-Par Property Management, 401 E. Madison St.

—Gary Kelly reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 1 and June 20 someone had been using his debit card information to make purchases at various merchants in Elkhart.