POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to four-vehicle crash Wednesday

Aug. 16—A four-car pile-up, Goshen police believe, was caused by a misunderstanding early Wednesday morning.

Goshen police the crash occurred at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 33/Lincolnway East and Fieldcrest Drive.

Jose Capuchino explained to police that he was travelling southeast on Lincolnway East when a vehicle behind him flashed his bright lights, so Capuchino looked over a the speed limit sign to make sure he was doing the speed limit. However, when he looked up, he saw that traffic was stopped and was unable to stop in time.

His 2011 white GMA Acadia crashed into the stopped 2012 red Nissan Altima driven by Sergio Salazar Mendoza, 29, Goshen; which was pushed into a 2015 silver Toyota RAV4 driven by Mayra Guzman Pizano, 42, Goshen; and that was pushed into a 2012 silver Chevrolet Malibu driven by David Paredes Rocillo, 48, Goshen.

Guzman Pizano was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain.

BUSINESS FIRE

Four fire departments responded to a fire at United Pet Food at 30809 Corwin Road, just west of Elkhart, Tuesday evening.

The call for the fire came in at 5:35 p.m., with fire crews on scene by 5:45 p.m. and the fire put out by 5:50 p.m.

"It was a small flash fire from a minor gas leak," Cleveland Township Fire Chief Mark Travis said by phone Wednesday afternoon, adding that one person sustained minor injuries and there was minor damage to the building.

Fire departments from Olso, Baugo and Clay also repsonded. The fire remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

Jason Halferty, 46, of Howe, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of North Riverside Boulevard and Virginia Street at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Halferty was also in possession of stolen property. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

THEFT

Marc Dune, owner of Skypoint Transit LLC reported to Goshen police at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a Golf Stream travel trailer at his business, 2525 E. Kercher Road.

Julie Scott reported to Goshen police at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday the theft of a license plate from a utility trailer that had been parked at A Plus Roofing and Remodelling LLC, 521 E. Lincoln Ave.

Gina Dietti reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:10 a.m. Monday someone stole her silver 2008 Honda Odyssey that was unlocked and parked in her driveway at 29647 U.S. 20, Elkhart.

Maydson Harvey reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 and 8 a.m. Tuesday someone stole her cell phone at 57896 C.R. 9, Elkhart.

Sergio Robles reported to Elkhart County deputies that overnight Monday someone stole his car keys and wallet out of his vehicle while it was parked at at 54061 Hastings, Elkhart.

Robyn Reed Armijo reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. Aug. 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 7 someone did not return a package that was delivered to another address at 58808 C.R. 9, Elkhart.

William Dunlap reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Monday at 16790 C.R. 146, New Paris, someone stole and used his debit card to make purchases.

Idriss Citte reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday someone stole a 2008 Ford F-150 from his business, Dehab Auto Sales, 28080 U.S. 33, Elkhart.

FRAUD

Quality Steel & Aluminum, 28620 C.R. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Aug. 4 fraud was committed.