POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to Friday wreck on U.S. 20

Aug. 13—Police responded to a Friday wreck which took place in a construction zone on U.S. 20.

Brittany Hopman, 33, Elkhart, was driving a 2018 Honday Civic eastbound on on U.S. 20, west of the intersection with C.R. 33, at 11:25 a.m. when her vehicle struck a 1997 Peterbuilt Semi, from behind, driven by Marvin Goodson, 58, Kingsport, Tennessee. Goodson's vehicle was starting to proceed after being stopped in a construction zone. Hopman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital after reporting neck, abdominal and chest pain, and Goodson was uninjured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no citations were issued.

ARRESTS

* Michelle Miazgowicz, 52, Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:53 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated endangerment. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Hector Palao Herrera, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:06 a.m. Saturday on chargees of resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving after police attempted to stop him for a traffic infraction in the area of Plymouth Ave. and Indiana Ave. Herrera was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Andrew Adkins, 34, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:55 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine after officers found he had an arrest warrant near Eighth St. and Madison St. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Logan Miller, 18, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop at 10:12 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Greene Road. He was released with a pending court date.

* Eduardo Romo Salas, 26, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 11:24 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted at traffic stop in the 1800 block of Elkhart Road for a traffic violation. He was released on scene pending a court date.

* Alysia Taylor Miller, 27, Nappanee, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 1:49 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was release on scene with a pending court date.

* Ronald Kuk, 59, Granger, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 6:07 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. He was released on scene with a pending court date.

* Douglas Tracy, 46, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a bodily injury crash at 6:48 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car in the area of N. Main Street and Johnston Street. The passenger car left the scene prior to police arrival. The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old male of Goshen, had a complaint of pain to his right arm following the incident, but refused medical attention. The accused vehicle was later located and the driver reported an incident of battery, requiring no medical care, occurring prior to the collision with the motorcycle. Tracy was released on scene with a pending court date.

* A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage at 9:59 p.m. Saturday after officers reported to the 100 block of Huron St. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

* Juvencioi Hernandez, 28, Elkhart, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Saturday on a charge operating while intoxicated — endangerment during a traffic stop near the intersection of Pike St. and N. Fifth St. in Goshen. He refused a certified chemical test, and a search warrant was obtained and was taken to Goshen Hospital with pending test results. He was then taken to Elkhart County Jail and a report was taken.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Goshen police were called to 1007 S. 16th St. in reference to a locked vehicle being broken into and several items being taken at 2:52 a.m. Saturday.

* Juan Santillan, 26, Bremen, reported his Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged while parked at Bethany Christian High School at 11:34 a.m. Saturday.

FRAUD

Leslie Fairfield reported to Goshen police at 2:29 p.m. Friday fraudulent activity via a phone scam resulting in the loss of money at 1523 Sandlewood Dr.

THEFT

* David Holdeman reported to Goshen police at 4:33 p.m. Friday that his cell phone was stolen from his locked vehicle at 4:22 p.m. Friday near 410 S. Main St.

* Jerry Albert Fisher, 57, reported at 6:38 p.m. Saturday his home in the 1300 block of Chicago Ave. being burglarized by a known subject.

TRESPASS WARNING

Officers responded at 10:12 a.m. Friday to a shoplifting that occurred at Lassus gas station on Pike Street. A trespass warning was given to a 32-year-old female.

DEATH INVESTIGATION

Dean Bender, 71, was found deceased in his home in the 700 block of N. Fifth Street by relatives at 1:31 p.m. Friday. Goshen Fire and Police Departments responded and nothing suspicious was observed.

THREATS

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kercher Road at 1:24 p.m. Friday to threats made by a known 32-year-old male.

RESISITNG LAW ENFORCEMENT — VEHICLE

Goshen Police attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation near Elkhart Road and Reliance Road at 6:12 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and led police on a high-speed pursuit. The pursuit was terminated on C.R. 17 near Elkhart. A report was completed.

EMERGENCY DETENTION

Officers were called at 8:25 p.m. Saturday to a 32-year-old male attempting to harm himself by means of a train. The male was taken into Goshen Hospital for a 24-hour emergency detention.