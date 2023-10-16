POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to Friday armed robbery

Oct. 15—Goshen Police responded to a reported robbery with a deadly weapon Friday evening.

A 17-year-old male reported that at 11:50 p.m. that he was robbed at gunpoint by four unknown subjects wearing ski masks who battered him in the face.

The incident took place at Buffalo Red Wings at 1829 Rieth Boulevard.

The incident is under investigation.

ARRESTS

Arthur Craig, 46, South Bend was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, battery on law enforcement and theft-prior at 11:39 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road. The victim's injuries were documented and no medical treatment was required. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Omar Macias Lopez, 33, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment after being involved in a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the jail.

Christopher T. Joffrion, 35, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road due to a traffic violation. He was taken to the jail.

Alexander Carthans, 40, Goshen, was arrested on charges of felony domestic battery and false reporting after officers responded to 2311 Sterling Court at 3:31 p.m. Saturday to a response of a physical fight with a female who had a gun. Officers determined there were no firearms on scene and that the suspect had struck his girlfriend in front of their three children. Carthans was taken to the jail.

Mitchell B. Hollis, 52, Goshen, was arrested on a charge with OWI-prior, possession of methamphetamine and refusal to identify at 1:55 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Indiana Ave. and Lincoln Ave.

THEFT/FRAUD

Officers responded to Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, at 11:49 a.m. Friday after a manager reported an individual who had used several fraudulent checks at the store. The stolen items were recovered. Another report there took place at 11:17 a.m. Saturday, of a theft of a satchel from an unlocked vehicle.

Officers responded to Omni Source at 8:38 a.m. Saturday where an employee reported a catalytic converter which had possibly been stolen, after having been dropped off at the store by a known suspect.

Amy Frey, 36, LaGrange, reported that she had several packages shipped to an address on Park 33 Blvd. in Goshen, from where the packages were stolen.

SEXUAL BATTERY

Officers responded at 5:58 p.m. Saturday of a possible sexual battery which took place in the 1900 block of Woodward Place.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH

Daniela Aguirre Delgado, 32, reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle, which left the scene, in the 2400 block of Revere Drive.

INVASION OF PRIVACY

A female resident of Goshen reported a violation of a protective order which took place at 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

EMERGENCY DETENTION

Officers reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of WestPlains Drive in reference to a 53 year old female who was having an episode. THe female was detained and taken to Goshen Hospital for evaluation.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Officers responded to reports of spray paint/graffiti at Goshen Little League, 1902 Pringle Park, at 9:23 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Officers responded to the areas of 279 Woodridge Court at 1:56 p.m. Friday to a reported fight involving a gun. Police found a 25-year-old male there who had been in an argument with a known person who pointed and later discharged a firearm. The person left the area and there were no reported injuries or property damage.

TRESPASS WARNING

Officers responded at 3 p.m. Friday to Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East to a reported civil issue. Store employees requested a 39 year old female be trespassed from store property.

COUNTERFEIT

Kayley Patton, general manager of CravinVapes, 617 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday a counterfeit bill had been used in one of their deposits.

RUNAWAY

Perminus Njogu, 45, Goshen, reported at 8:13 p.m. that his 12-year-old son had run away from home without permission.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Saturday to reported sounds of gunfire in the area of 15th St. and Jackson St. No signs of a shooting were found.