POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to vehicle crash

Mar. 23—GOSHEN — A Goshen officer received mixed statements from an allegedly intoxicated driver regarding the cause of a vehicle that crashed through a home downtown Thursday morning.

According to city police, the crash occurred at 12:39 a.m. Thursday at Ind. 15 near Mill Street. A black Dodge Journey, driven by Jessica Haszler, 39, Goshen, was driving north on Main Street and ran off the roadway in front of St. Marks United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., striking a light pole, a handicapped parking sign, and a construction sign on the east side of the road before crossing the roadway and also striking a pedestrian crossing sign on the west side of the road and crashing into a home at 605 N. Main St.

The residence was knocked off its foundation and the wall was broken open exposing the inside.

Haszler initially told officers that she'd swerved to miss a cat or raccoon, but later said she observed another vehicle with its high beams on.

Haszler initially refused treatment at the scene for a complaint of pain to her jaw and ribs but later requested to be seen by a doctor. A preliminary breath sample found Haszler's BrAC to be .14 and she was found in possession of and admitted to consuming THC gummies. Haszler was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

DISREGARDING A STOP SIGN

A two-car crash outside of Goshen resulted in two hospitalizations Thursday afternoon.

Elkhart County deputies indicate that at 1:24 p.m. John Shrock, 45, Goshen, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado south on C.R. 33 toward C.R. 28 and didn't stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. His vehicle was crashed into by a 2006 GMC pickup driven by Cyriel Miller, 57, Goshen.

As a result, the Silverado was pushed off the west side of C. R. 33 and rolled onto its side then struck a tree. The GMC pushed off the southwest side of the intersection into a guard post.

Shrock was cited for disregarding a stop sign, and he and one of his passengers, an 8-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues

ARRESTS

* Alvaro Madera-Rodarte, 22, was arrested for possession of marijuana and vehicle theft at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday after he was located inside a stolen vehicle at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, that had been reported stolen out of Ohio.

* Jeremy Warstler, 37, was arrested on a charge of theft and running from police at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported shoplifting in progress. Warstler also had a valid Elkhart County Warrant for his arrest.

* Dylan Downing, 31, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash near 70700 Ind. 15. Police say Downing was intentionally driving at a high rate of speed and submitted to a certified chemical breath test with results 0.231g/210L.

* Sergio Moreno Del Espiritu Santo, 58 was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday after officers witnessed him driving left of center and making an improper turn at C.R. 14 and C.R. 19 in Bristol. During the traffic stop, he also failed standard field sobriety tests.

JUVENILE POSSESSION

A 16-year-old Goshen was arrested for possession of marijuana at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway E., at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday. The juvenile was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center where they were booked, processed and released to parents.

HIT-AND-RUN

Michael Rotheker reported to Goshen city police at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday that his Toyota Rav 4 was struck by another vehicle while parked at Boling Vision Center, 1615 Winsted Dr.

THEFT

* Mario Garcia Flores reported to Goshen city police at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday the theft of multiple personal items from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Eastlake, 202 N. Chicago Ave.

* David Coyne reported to Goshen city police that between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter off of his 2019 Chevy at 2307 W. Wilden Ave. The attempt failed, however, damage was done to the exhaust pipes.

VANDALISM

Travis Walter reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. March 20 and 6:30 a.m. March 21 someone vandalized his company van at 69274 C.R. 21.

SHOPLIFTING

Goshen city police responded to a report from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., at 12:35 p.m. for a shoplifting that occurred March 20.