POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to two-vehicle crash

May 4—Goshen Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

At 6:41 p.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Nadine Miller, 22, Topeka, collided with a Toyota Sienna driven by Linda Wingard, 46, New Paris, at the intersection of Pike and Third Streets, according to a police report. Miller stated she was driving east on Pike when she disregarded the red light at the intersection, and failure to yield was listed at the primary factor in the crash. Wingard reported pain from the crash and was taken to Goshen Hospital, and two passengers in her vehicle were uninjured.

AWOL

Christopher Van Knight, 30, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 8 p.m. April 29 and is considered AWOL.

James Bullock, 54, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 8:48 a.m. May 1 and is considered AWOL.

Chad Michael Heflin II, 26, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 2:15 p.m. May 1 and is considered AWOL.

BURGLARY

Gary Tadlock reported to Goshen city police at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday that someone burglarized his home and took his dog at 61108 C.R. 17.

David Watts reported Elkhart County deputies between April 30 and May 1 someone broke into his mother Virginia's residence and his RV on the property of 57806 S 10th St, Elkhart, and stole items from both structures.

THEFT

Alan Greaser reported to Goshen city police at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday that a theft had occurred at LaCasa, 202 N. Cottage Ave.

Dative Dusabeyezu reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 25 and June 28, 2022 someone stole her wallet from 23356 Circle Lane, Elkhart.

FRAUD

First Source Bank, 4594 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen city police at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday that a LaGrange man was trying to cash a fake check.

Michael French reported to Goshen city police at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday someone using his personal information at 203 N. Greene Road.

Shelly Richards reported to Goshen city police at that between 12:01 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 24, someone committed fraud at 2740 Cobblestone Way, Elkhart.