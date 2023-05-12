POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to hit-and-run incident

May 11—HIT-AND-RUN

Ashley Juarez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday that a person operating a black Dodge Journey backed into her vehicle and left the scene at Belmar Drive and Sunrise Lane in Elkhart.

ROBBERY

A man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that someone took $400 from him at gunpoint while he was walking in the parking lot of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.

THEFT

* Suetta Hostetler reported to Goshen police at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday that her daughter's school-issued laptop was stolen while her daughter was home at 307 W. Plymouth Ave.

* Tianyou Wu reported to Goshen police at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday theft of a lawnmower, bikes, and gas from 711 Lincolnway E.

* Jose Romera reported to Goshen police at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday theft of his wallet while at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.

* Eduardo Morales reported to Goshen police at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday that someone came onto his property at 302 S. Seventh St., and took his dog.

FRAUD

Ellen Callendar reported to Goshen police at 9 a.m. Wednesday being scammed by someone claiming to be working for the Federal Government Grant Program at 1325 Greencroft Dr.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Elizabeth Plank reported to Goshen police at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday that someone she knew broke a window of her home at 1320 Briarwood.

* Darrius Woods reported to Goshen police that overnight Thursday someone damaged his 2014 Dodge Ram at 319 Arbor Court.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Glenda Walter reported to Goshen police at 9:0-3 p.m. that she's witnessed a man she knew urinating outside her window at Greencroft, 1325 Greencroft Dr.