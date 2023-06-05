POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to multiple crashes

Jun. 4—Goshen Police responded to several vehicle crashes Friday and Saturday, all of which in dry weather conditions.

Barbara Sebben, 84, Crown Point, was driving a 2011 Kia Sorrento, turning left off of Ind. 15 onto Waterford Mills Road, when her vehicle was struck by a northbound 2010 Mercury Milan driven by Derrick Matthews, 49, Elkhart at 3:31 a.m. Saturday. Matthews and a witness to the crash said the traffic light at the intersection was green for northbound traffic at the time. Sebben stated that the traffic signal was yellow at the time. Three passengers in Matthews' vehicle reported pain from the injury, and both vehicles were towed due to damage.

Jennifer Miller, 51, Milford, was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on 15th Street at 8:02 a.m. Friday when her vehicle went through a stop sign at Plymouth Ave. and was struck by a 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shawn McKeage, 42, Goshen. Miller stated to officers that had looked off the roadway to check GPS at the time, and disregard of a top sign at the scene was listed as the primary factor in the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Juan Castillo, 24, Warsaw, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on U.S. 33, waiting to turn west onto Madison Street, at 6:29 p.m. Friday. He began to make the turn but claimed he did not see a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by John Wilson, 39, Goshen, which collided with the Malibu. Castillo and his passenger did not report injuries but Wilson was taken to Goshen Hospital for a road rash scrape on his left elbow and reported back pain. Improper turning was listed as the primary factor in the crash.

ARRESTS

* Jeremy Archer, 33, homeless living in Goshen, was arrested on charges of posession of criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine at 11:30 a.m. Saturday after an employee of the Best Western on Lincolnway East reported an individual refusing to leave a room. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant on him from Kosciusko County.

* Jonathan Hapner, 39, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded to the 200 block of Marabou Place in Goshen at 2:26 p.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old male was also arrested on charges of domestic battery and being incorrigble. Hapner was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and the juvenile was released to a guardian.

* Maria Fernanda, 23, Hidalgo, Mexico was arrested on charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment at 3:13 a.m. Sunday after officers condcuted a traffic stop near the intersection of E. Lincoln Ave. and S. Sixth St.

* Ana Maria Ramirez, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI after officers conducted at traffic stop at 3:19 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Riverside. She was taken to the jail.

* Darrius Farrell, 20, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers were called 2304 Lincolnway East at 1:52 p.m. Friday. He was release on the scene with a pending court date.

* Two 17-year-old juveniles, one male and one female, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana by officers patrolling Fidler's Pond at 12:28 p.m. Saturday. Both were cited and released to their parents.