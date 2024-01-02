POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police respond to shooting at Twin Pines

Jan. 1—Goshen police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Twin Pines at 8:24 p.m. after a 27-year-old male reported shots being fired at his residence. Officers were able to locate evidence of gunfire in front of the residence, but no injuries were reported.

VEHICLE CRASH

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 11:47 p.m. Saturday evening.

David Hermosillo, 15, Elkhart, was driving 2011 Chevrolet Camaro north on Riverside Drive with no headlights on when his vehicle went through a stop sign at Lincoln Avenue, colliding with a Chevrolet Impala driven by Oswaldo Rosales, 22, Elkhart.

The crash caused disabling damage to both vehicles, and both needed to be towed. Subjects from both vehicles reported damage. Failure to yield right of way on Hermosillo's part was listed as the primary cause of the accident.

HOUSE FIRE

Officers responded to 515 E. Washington St. at 7:38 a.m. Sunday for a house fire. Upon arrival officers discovered a chair in the living room of the home had caught fire. The fire was extinguished before officers arrived. One resident of the home had chest pains due to smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital.

ARRESTS

* Michelle Kidd, 54, Millersburg, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after being stopped for a moving violation at 11:26 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Ave. and Second St. in Goshen. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Waynette Cleveland, 31, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 3:24 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released with a summons.

* Santiago Loaiza Sanchez, 27, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana/paraphernalia and never having obtained a license at 7:48 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Main and Lafayette Streets. He was released with a pending court date.

* A 15-year-old juvenile of Elkhart was arrested for never having received a driver's license at 11:47 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a crash at Lincoln Ave. and N. Riverside Blvd. The juvenile was released to his parents.

* Nicolas Cruz, 26, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 12:07 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Indiana and West Avenues. He was taken to the jail.

* Greg Noffsinger, 47, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery at 1:48 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a reported incident in the 700 block of S. 11th St. A victim had minor injuries resulting in redness to the face and bruising on the arm but declined medical treatment.

THEFT/FRAUD

* Lyrics Watkins, 48, Goshen, reported at 1:22 p.m. Sunday that his unlocked and unattended bicycle was stolen from the 300 block of N. Chicago Ave.

* Officers were dispatched to Greenfield Landscape Services, Inc., 2523 Messick Dr. at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in reference to a theft. An employee, Steven Eiermann, advised that multiple tools had been stolen from an unlocked trailer between Dec. 8 and today by an unknown suspect.

* Christal Huhta, manager of Dollar General at 207 N. Chicago Ave., reported at 5:08 p.m. Sunday that several electronic items had been stolen by an unknown subject.

* Jeseree Tucker, 26, Goshen, reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday that her temporary license plate had been stolen from her vehicle at the Meijer parking lot, 4522 Elkhart Road.

* Officers responded to the 1400 block of Hampton Circle at 8:31 a.m. Saturday regarding a fraud call. Lavon Welty, 80, reported that fraud had taken place online.

* Donna Wilson, 45, Goshen, reported at 12:29 p.m. the theft of two firearms by an unknown subject.

* David Beachy, 58, Goshen, reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday that an unknown person from Goshen was using his credit card information.

OTHER REPORTED INCIDENTS

* Officers were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. Sunday to the 2600 block of Martin Manor Dr. in reference to a 16-year-old male having suicidal thoughts. The juvenile was later taken to Goshen Hospital by family for evaluation.

* Emergency services responded to 416 Middlebury St. at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in response to a gas meter being hit by a motor vehicle, which left the scene. No injuries were reported.

* Officers responded to the 100 block of Tulip Blvd. at 9:26 p.m. Sunday for a possible domestic battery by a known subject. No injuries were reported.

* Tyler Schlabaugh, 33, Elkhart, reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle was damaged while parked inthe 300 block of S. Cottage Ave. by an unknown person.

* Chase Meyer, 20, reported at 6:34 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road, which then left the scene without providing information.

* Terrin Ramza, 26, Goshen, reported at 5:57 p.m. that a known juvenile female was receiving inappropriate messages from a known person.

* Officers were made aware at 8:15 a.m. Friday of threats made by a former employee at the Starbucks located inside the Martin's on College Ave.

* Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for not yielding to an emergency vehicle at 11:24 p.m. Friday at W. Wilden and Indiana Avenues. The vehicle led officers on a short pursuit and then the subject fled from the vehicle.

* A 36-year-old female, Goshen, reported at 11:46 p.m. Friday an alleged sexual assault which took place within the Goshen city limits.

* Sol Barrios, 36, and Hernando Narvaez Correa, 49, Goshen, reported at 3:49 a.m. Saturday that their residence had been vandalized by unknown subject(s).

* Officers responded to the 300 block of S. 3rd St. at 6:50 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check and were told about a possible fight with weapons. Subjects were uncooperative with police, and officers observed minor injuries on one subject who refused medical treatment.