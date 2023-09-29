POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS; Several fraud incidents reported

Sep. 28—CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Goshen police responded to a call at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday where a 62-year-old man reported he was struck by a vehicle driven by someone he knew while standing in the roadway at East Reynolds Street and South 13th Street.

FRAUD

* Sharol Watkins reported to Goshen police at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday that checks were being altered and attempted to be cashed at 109 E. Clinton St.

* Kennedi Troyer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:#0 a.m. Sept. 6 and 11:53 a.m. Sept. 26 fraud was committed.

* Up and Up Logistics, 51323 Ind. 15, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. Aug. 24 and 3 p.m. Sept. 15 fraud was committed.

AWOL

Trent Demarius Ulis, 39, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 10:40 a.m. Sunday and is considered AWOL.

THEFT

Elizabeth Pope reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:44 a.m. Sept. 13 never receiving a package she ordered at 57952 C.R. 13, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Harold Palmer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday that someone attempted to cause a roadside confrontation before punching and shattering his driver-side mirror, and fleeing the scene before police arrived near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and C.R. 16.