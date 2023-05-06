POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Several fraud incidents reported

May 5—ARREST

Daniel Sopczak was arrested for reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana and he was found to have struck multiple mailboxes in the area of Lee Avenue and Creek Park Drive at 8:38 a.m. Thursday. He was found later near C.R. 26 and C.R. 3 driving recklessly and crashing his vehicle into rocks in the front of a home at 60009 C.R. 3. Sopczak was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

SHOTS FIRED

Goshen police were contacted by a concerned resident of Brookside Manor Mobile Home Park regarding possible gunshots near lot 80 at 11:52 a.m. Thursday. Prior to police arrival, dispatch received a report that a 31-year-old man had been shot in the leg and was on the way to the hospital.

THEFT

Patsy Hershberger reported to Goshen city police at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that an acquaintance stole various items of jewelry and paintings from her residence at 1909 Cheryl St.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Joey Weaver reported to Goshen city police at 2:36 p.m. Thursday that someone broke the front window of his home at 312 E. Jefferson St.

* Yeny Avila reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 22 and Oct. 11, fraud was committed at 24693 C.R. 45

LOST ID

Jorge Humberto Bahena Aparicio reported to Goshen city police at 4:37 p.m. Thursday the loss of his DACA Card in 2018.

FRAUD

* Magali Vergara Lopez reported to Goshen city police at 8:58 a.m. Thursday she had fraudulent activity in her bank account at 1011 14th St., Goshen.

* Shannon Standfield reported to Goshen city police at 1:17 a.m. Thursday a case of fraud involving a known person at Interra Credit Union, 300 W. Lincoln Ave.

* Aaliyah Higgins reported to Goshen city police at 2:28 p.m. Thursday buying an iPhone that she later found out was counterfeit at 1720 Roc Lane.