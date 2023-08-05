POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Shoplifting, criminal mischief incidents reported

Aug. 4—ARRESTS

* Geraldo James McGee, 46, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:13 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was stopped for a traffic infraction. McGee was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Kristen Tramble, 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 4 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, false informing, shoplifting, and an unrelated warrant in the 1000 block of Division Street after police were called there for a welfare check on a woman yelling for help. The woman left after officers arrived but they were later called in as a suspicious person walking through various backyards. Tramble was located in a barn in the 700 block of North Riverside Boulevard and found to have shoplifted from The Depot, 1013 Division St., and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Phillip Harris, 36, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:37 a.m. Friday police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Lincoln Avenue for a traffic violation. He refused a certified test and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Karl Stevens, 38, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:53 a.m. Thursday on charges of never having obtained a license and falsely identifying at 8:53 a.m. Thursday after police conducted a traffic stop on a Maroon Jeep Commander for speeding and multiple active warrants. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Ja

* il.

SHOPLIFTING

* Goshen police took several reports of shopping for Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East between July 23 and Aug. 3.

* Spencers, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police that three women stole clothing items from the store at 8:28 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Katie Kinder reported to Goshen police at 6:45 p.m. Thursday that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked in the Arbor Ridge apartment complex.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Hazany Palomino reported to Goshen police at 9:03 p.m. Thursday that she was shot by a BB gun near the 300 block of East Kercher Road. She transported herself to Goshen Hospital for a head wound.