POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Silver alert issued for Elkhart man

Oct. 12—A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for an Elkhart man who went missing several days ago.

Dillon Eller, 26, was reported as last seen in Elkhart Oct. 6, wearing a tan or brown camo jacket, gray fedora-style cap, and orange slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hauser at 574-389-4797.

ELKHART SHOOTING

Elkhart police are searching for information related to a non-fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Police recieved the call at 10:13 p.m. for a shooting with injuries. On the scene in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street in Elkhart, officers found a 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and this is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Police say they will update the public with further information as they are able to.

ARRESTS

* Ricky Hester II, 33, Granger, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop was conducted on him at U.S. 20 and C.R. 19. Hester was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Hannah Rose Minix, 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:42 a.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a moving violation near Lincolnway East and Fairfield Avenue. Minix was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Danny Hubbard, 37, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 4, and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

Jesus Ordonez reported to Goshen police at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday that someone struck his Honda Accord while it was parked at Ultra Clean Laundry, 430 W. Pike St., and left without exchanging information.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Ruben Lopez reported to Goshen police at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday intentional damage to his vehicle sometime during the late evening or early morning hours at 1006 E. Reynolds St.

THEFT

Carl Allman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday someone took his 2013 ATV side-by-side from 58891 C.R. 9, Elkhart.

FRAUD

* Terrell Frain reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 21-25 fraud was committed, at 30365 Quail Pointe Dr., Granger.

* Cara Schrock reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday someone she knew gained access to her debit card and used it to withdraw over $200, at 54650 Bradley St., Elkhart.

* Esmeralda Castillo reported to Goshen police at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday that her identifying information was used to open a Xfinity account in Elgin, Ill.