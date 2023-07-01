POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Theft, burglary incidents reported

Jun. 30—ARRESTS

Roger McKee, 40, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and methamphetamines and resisting arrest by Elkhart County deputies at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, after he was reported as a suspicious person at C.R. 10 and C.R. 17. He was located at the Marathon Gas, 22013 Ind. 120, asking for a ride. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

CRASH

A crash on Ind. 13 sent a couple to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 4:45 p.m. Jill Hackleman, 57, was traveling south on Ind. 13 south of U.S. 6 and attempted to pass a horse-drawn buggy on the left but collided with the rear of the buggy throwing Jonas Miller, 53, and Erma Miller, 52, from the buggy. The Millers were taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for neck and head injuries.

AWOL

—Timothy Maurice Woods, 40, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9 p.m. June 26, and is considered AWOL.

—Christopher Vela, 28, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 5:39 p.m. June 26, and is considered AWOL.

BURGLARY

Keith Ward reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 7 a.m. Thursday someone opened a window on his residence at 26051 Lakeview Dr., Goshen, reached inside the window and took a Ruger 9mm with three magazines without permission.

THEFT

—Samantha Castillo reported to Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Thursday that someone stole the contents of a delivered package by FedEx from 79 Winchester Trail.

—Director of Cora Dale House Rich Meyer reported to Goshen police at 3:58 p.m. Thursday the theft of a cell phone owned by Cynthia Barnhart at 418 E. Lincoln Ave.

—Kenneth Jerome reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. Monday and 3:45 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole the truck bed off his 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 containing a set of Terra Grappler G2 tires, a leather bench seat, and four blue rims from the driveway of 28855 Melody Lane, valuing a total of roughly $4,350.

FRAUD

—Menards reported to Goshen police at 11:50 a.m. Thursday that earlier this month the store received a forged check in the amount of $702.48 at the store, 1925 Lincolnway East. The person responsible is believed to be part of a group that has targeted numerous other Menards locations.

—Corporate Investigator for KeyBank Jessica Tiff reported to Goshen police at 12:40 p.m. Thursday four incidents of forgery on behalf of Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave.

—Sandra Rolon Miller reported to Goshen police at 12:28 p.m. Thursday that unauthorized withdrawals were made from her Interra Credit Union account at 919 William Dr.