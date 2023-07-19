POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Theft, hit-and-run incidents reported

Jul. 18—ARRESTS

Juan Rodriguez Reyes, 24, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 7:38 a.m. Monday in Goshen. Rodriguez Reyes was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

Maija Short, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday at Plymouth Avenue and 11th Street. Short incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

FRAUD

Sidney Benedict reported to Goshen police at 4:10 p.m. Monday being sent a counterfeit check at 357 Roxbury Park.

Ariel Roeder reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:16 p.m. Saturday that someone committed fraud at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at 59883 C.R. 3, Elkhart.

HIT-AND-RUN

Mildred Alvarez-Sanchez reported to Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Monday that a blue Dodge Durango backed into her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging any vehicle information at Dairy Queen, 723 W. Pike St.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Goshen officers responded to the 500 block of North Fifth Street in reference to a subject being observed going into a vacant residence at 8:31 p.m. Monday. Subsequently, a 52-year-old male from Goshen was trespassed from the property.

THEFT

A juvenile man reported to Goshen police at 8:39 p.m. Monday that his bicycle was stolen from Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East.

Voncile Rosales reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday someone stole her Indiana license plate from her vehicle at 23388 U.S. 33, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Joey Weaver reported to Goshen police at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday that someone broke her window to her apartment at 312 E. Jefferson St.

OFFICERS REPORT

Elkhart County deputies reported finding a tan 2000 Ford F-250 that was reported stolen out of Goshen at 58355 Homer Ave., Elkhart at 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Evelyn Nettrouer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:27 a.m. Monday that a man was slumped at the wheel parked on the side of the roadway near the intersection of Sixth Street and Division Street in New Paris. The driver of the vehicle was possibly overdosing on an unknown substance and was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment.

Laura Johnson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:42 a.m. Monday finding a BLU smartphone in a ditch located on the west side of her property at 58924 Ind. 19., Elkhart.