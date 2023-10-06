POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Tractor-semi crash hospitalizes Millersburg man

Oct. 5—A collision between a tractor and a semi resulted in a Millersburg man being airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

Bernard Loewen, Syracuse, was driving a 2007 Kenworth Semi on 600 West north of U.S. 20 behind a John Deere tractor driven by Brian Edward Pluimer, Millersburg at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday.

As the Loewen was passing several vehicles including the tractor, the Pluimer attempted to pull into a private drive and was struck by the semi.

Pluimer was ejected from the tractor and the semi, continuing to move forward, rolled onto its side.

MOPED CRASH

A Goshen woman says a crash that hospitalized her was caused when the brakes on the moped she was driving failed Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Mitchell, 24, Goshen, said she was test-driving a gray 2021 Sanmen moped owned by a friend at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday. Mitchel was pulling out of an alley near Indiana Avenue and Pike Street when she said the brakes on the moped failed and she entered the roadway and Indiana Avenue.

Alex Yoder, 24, Goshen, had just turned west onto Indiana Avenue in a red 2012 Ford Focus when Mitchell pulled out from the alleyway in front of him.

Mitchell was transported to Goshen Hospital with abrasions to her right arm and leg.

ARRESTS

* Kerry Vickers, 75, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Elkhart Road after being stopped by police for multiple moving violations. Vickers was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Danielle Yoder, 39, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday on charges of railroad trespassing and resisting law enforcement after officers were called to the 1000 block of S. Ninth St. for a woman on the railroad tracks. Yoder was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Ashley Self, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of fraud and ticket switching after police were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, in reference to a theft where a woman was found to be switching price tags at self-checkout. Self was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Carmelo Rosario III reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday someone broke his vehicle's driver-side window at 55818 Corwin St., Elkhart.

THEFT

* Ryan Spray reported to Goshen police at 8:02 p.m. the theft of his PlayStation 5 and controllers from a home in the 300 block of Chicago Ave.

* A Goshen teen reported the theft of a cell phone to Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Winchester Trails.

* Theresa DeFord reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday someone stole her Borden trash container from 50506 C.R. 5, Elkhart.

* Nicole Hochstetler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday someone stole her gym bag from 24562 C.R. 46, Nappanee