POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Two injured in separate weekend crashes

Sep. 17—Two people were injured in separate crashes which took place Friday and Saturday in Elkhart County.

Const

* ance Brown, 65, Goshen, was driving north on Old C.R. 17 at 2:22 p.m. Friday in a 2016 Mazda when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle, which struck the deer, the impact damaging the front passenger hood and bumper. She was treated on the scene for wrist pain. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time and was not cited.

* Mario Guerrero Ledesma, 34, Elkhart, was traveling west on C.R. 4, approaching C.R. 35, in a 2005 Chevy Silverado at 1:07 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree and a utility pole. He was taken from the scene for treatment of back

* and chest injuries and was wearing his seatbelt at the time. He was cited for not having insurance and for never having obtained a drivers license.

ARRESTS

* Nala Faris, 28, Mishawaka, was arrested on on a charge of embezzlement at 11:10 a.m. Friday after officers responded to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road to a report of an employee embezzling money. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Adolfo Flores Gutierrez, 37, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 9:02 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a traffic pursuit on Main St. The pursuit was terminated but the vehicle was later stopped by Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies. Gutierrez was taken to the jail.

* Ernesto Martinez, Jr., 19, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief at 9:10 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Main St. on a vehicle that was found to have caused damage to a roadway. He was released on scene with a pending court date.

* Saulo Lina, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charges of operating while intoxicated — endangerment and possession of marijuana-prior after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:10 a.m. Saturday at Elkhart Road and Chicago Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Daniel Isaias Velazquez Rodriguez, 26, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:56 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 33 and Southfield Ave. He was taken to the jail.

* Quentin Hines, 34, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of habitual traffic violation, OWI and OWI-endangerment-prior after officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:41 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Reliance Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Chesli Clevenger, 31, Milford, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of a hypodermic needle, and Zachary Evett, 28, Cromwell, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, after officers conducted a traffic stop at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of College Ave. Both were taken to the jail.

* Ariel Perez Bernal, 27, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and on an outstanding warrant at 1:19 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Arthur Savage, 41 and Alicia Lane, 30, both of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were arrested on charges of domestic battery, with Lane also charged with resisting law enforcement after officers responded to a physical altercation at 198 W. Jefferson St. at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Both were taken to the jail.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Officers were called to Fastenal, 1773 Ardmore Court, at 9:03 a.m. Friday in reference to a report of vandalism to an employee's vehicle by an unknown subject.

* Carol Baxter, 23, Goshen, reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday that the rear window of her vehicle had been broken out in the 1400 block of Hickory Place.

* Ron Davidhizar, 81, reported at 12:03 p.m. Saturday finding five male juveniles the had broken into a detached garage at 203 Queen St. The juveniles were all arrested and released to their parents.

* Rosario Isias, 61, Elkhart, reported at 2:57 p.m. Saturday that someone had made entrance to her residence and vandalized the property in the 300 block of Madison St.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Officers were called to the 1600 block of W. Wilden Ave. at 2:41 p.m. Saturday to report of a possible burglary. Officers located a subject inside the house, possibly squatting.

EMBEZZLEMENT

Kermit Kropf, 51, Syracuse, owner of the Lincolnway Mark at 2429 Lincolnway east, reported a known employee stealing merchandize at 8:59 a.m. Friday, but declined to press charges.

HARRASSMENT

Goshen Community Schools reported a possible case of harassment at 3:57 p.m. Friday. The case remains under investigation.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

Rhoda Butler, 56, Goshen, reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday an attempted burglary to her residence in the 300 block of Madison St. by an unknown subject.

ANIMAL BITE

Officers were dispatched to Goshen Hospital at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in reference to two individuals being bitten/scratched by a neighbors cat. Medical attention was provided.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT/CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly through a private drive at 200 Chicago Ave. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency vehicle lights and led police on a pursuit through Goshen City, which was then terminated. The incident remains under investigation.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Noelwood Drive in reference to sounds of gunfire in the area. No evidence of gunfire was found.

UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL OF A MOTOL VEHICLE

Emily Croy, 21, Goshen, reported at 2:16 a.m. Sunday a known person taking her vehicle and not returning.