POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Vehicle crashes, arrests reported

Feb. 23—Five vehicles were involved in a rear end collision which took place Wednesday in Goshen.

Mark Bontrager, 18, Topeka, was the driver of a vehicle which rear ended a vehicle driven by Bradley Rodman, 46, Goshen in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East, at 12:10 p.m., according to a police report. Rodman's was one of four vehicles instopped traffic, and was pused into a vehicle driven by James Elias, 49, Morden, Manitoba, whose vehicle struck one driven by Susan Vicary, 67, Wakarusa, which in turn struck one driven by Douglas Turnpaugh, 55, Goshen.

Following too closely, on the part of Bontrager's vehicle, was listed as the primary factor involved in the crash, the report added. Wet road surfaces were reported at the time.

TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

Distracted driving was listed as the primary cause in a two-vehicle crash which took place at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in Goshen.

April Banderas, 46, Nappanee, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus north on Lincolnway East which rear ended 2006 Jeep Commander Driven by Lauren Warstler, 29, Goshen, according to a police report. Distracted driving was listed as the primary factory, and road surfaces were wet at the scene.

ARRESTS

* Adriana Zilm, 25, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and disorderly conduct after she arrived on the scene of a crash at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

* A 17-year-old was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle without a license after being stopped at Osolo Road and Henke Street for moving violations at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday.

* Zachary Hoffman was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash at Ind. 120 east of C.R. 131 at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday.

AWOL

Lovell Fredrick, 34, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and is considered AWOL.

SHOPLIFTING

Alyssa Krezel of Wal-Mart Loss Prevention, 2304 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen city police that numerous clothing items were taken by a woman who left the store without paying at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The woman got into a vehicle and was later identified.

HIT-AND-RUN

Barbara Lewallen reported to Goshen city police that someone drove onto her front yard and damaged it after it got stuck on the wet grass. Lewallen said the driver of the pickup left without exchanging information and prior to police arrival.

FRAUD

Tami Slaven reported and Sue Kempiak reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Feb. 20 and 8:21 a.m. Feb. 21 someone committed fraud at 29494 Robert Jr. Dr.