POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Vehicle knocks tree onto Goshen home

Jan. 26—A vehicle knocked a tree onto a Goshen home early Thursday morning, causing damage to the home but no injuries.

Sarah Marshall, 404 River Ave., reported to Goshen police her home had been damaged at 4:09 a.m. Police determined that a vehicle had driven into the yard, knocking a tree onto the house.

Other hit-and-run crashes include:

—A crash at West Madison Street and River Race Drive at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. City property was damaged.

—At 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Estephanie Navarro, 30, Goshen, reported that a vehicle struck her vehicle while traveling west in the 900 block of Reynolds Street. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information and prior to police arrival.

—Leroy Dick reported to Elkhart County deputies that the fence of Blessing Tool & Die, 24366 C.R. 45, Elkhart, had been struck between 6 p.m. Jan. 20 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

ARREST

—Joel Elam, 36, 18868 Jefferson Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the scene of a crash in which he was the at-fault driver, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Ind. 15, south of C.R. 20 around 1:53 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFT

—Joseph Vanness, 47, reported to Goshen police a theft from his home in the 1300 block of South 12th Street at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday.

—Elkhart County deputies were asked by the Cass County Sheriff's Department in Michigan to attempt to locate a stolen generator at a home on C.R. 1 at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday. The generator was located and returned to the owner.

—Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle was stolen.

FRAUD—RZ Investments, 18075 C.R. 112, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 16 and 17 someone committed fraud.

—Donald Dull reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone committed fraud against him between 2:25 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at 60370 Robin Hood Lane, Elkhart.

ANIMAL BITE—A 27-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police she was bitten by a stray cat at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Eighth Street. The woman reported minor injuries and went to Goshen Hospital for treatment.