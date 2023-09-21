POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Vehicle sought in arson investigation

Sep. 20—The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle in reference to an arson investigation from August. The incident occurred at ADEC Industries, 2700 Industrial Parkway, where ADEC transport vans were set on fire. The tan vehicle shown is believed to be an older Chevy S10 pickup truck. Anyone who can help identify the owner or driver of the vehicle, or with other information on the investigation is encouraged to call EPD Corporal Jon Carver at 574-295-7070 or email

jonathon.carver@elkhartpolice.org

. Information can also be submitted as an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.

CRASH

A crash in New Paris Tuesday afternoon sent one driver to the hospital. Ryan St. John, 53, Knightstown, was traveling east on C.R. 142 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday when police say he failed to yield the right of way at the C.R. 23 intersection, crashing into a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Madison Berkey, 30, New Paris, who was headed north on C.R. 23. Berkey was taken to Goshen Hospital for a complaint leg of leg pain. St. John was issued a citation for failure to yield.

FRAUD

A 22-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday that someone used her social security number to claim themselves as a dependent, the police station, 111 E. Jefferson St.

THEFT

Aime Jarvis reported to Goshen police at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday the theft of her wallet from her unlocked vehicle at 1404 S. Main St. Edgar Medina Herrera reported to Goshen police at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday his bike was taken from his property while he was not home at 535 S. Third St.

ARRESTS

* Mario F. Borjas Galeano, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment, possession of marijuana, and never obtaining a driver's license after he was called in as a reckless driver near Elkhart Road and Riverside Boulevard. Borjas Galeano was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. Robbery Derry, 46, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of meth and being a habitual traffic violator for life after being stopped for a traffic violation at Franklin Street east of Ind. 19 Derry was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. Latisha Monique Hankins, 44, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 20 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle at C.T. 16 and 46th Street. Hankins was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

* Timothy Weaver, 40, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 2 a.m. Sept. 15 and is considered AWOL. Thad Greiner, 44, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

William Hartshuff Jr. reported to Elkhart County deputies at about noon that he was involved in a property crash and the other driver left the scene of the crash. Matthew Johnson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday that someone struck his vehicle then fled the scene of a property damage crash at 117 N. Second St., Goshen.

BURGLARY

* Gary Stone reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:07 p.m. Monday finding his building at 30879 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, forcibly broken into and missing $19,000 worth of equipment and tools between midnight Sunday and 1:15 p.m. Monday. Cory Thomas reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 someone entered his home and a stole 46-inch TV.

NEGLECT OF AN ANIMAL

Katie Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:50 a.m. Monday that a dog had been left abandoned in a residence at 719 N. Hawthorne St., Bristol for two to three weeks causing severe malnutrition and requiring veterinarian care.

THEFT

* Stephen Hooley reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 16, his license plate was stolen from his trailer at 20934 River's Edge Dr., Goshen. Sharon Blair reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:21 p.m. Sept. 17 that someone stole gems from 54361 Oakwood St., Elkhart. Charles Koonce reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and noon Sept. 19.

FRAUD

* Brandon Wheeler reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Sept. 14 someone stole his ID and birth certificate. Cynthia Louise Michael reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:56 a.m. Sept. 15 that someone committed fraud against her, at 12046 C.R. 44, Millersburg. Devanny Lopez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:59 a.m. that someone committed fraud against her daughter, mat 70315 C.R 17, New Paris. Carl Main reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 23 and Sept. 4, someone committed fraud against him, at 612 Hubbard Hill Dr., Elkhart.

The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle in reference to an arson investigation from August.

The incident occurred at ADEC Industries, 2700 Industrial Parkway, where ADEC transport vans were set on fire. The tan vehicle shown is believed to be an older Chevy S10 pickup truck.

Anyone who can help identify the owner or driver of the vehicle, or with other information on the investigation is encouraged to call EPD Corporal Jon Carver at 574-295-7070 or email jonathon.carver@elkhartpolice.org. Information can also be submitted as an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.

CRASH

A crash in New Paris Tuesday afternoon sent one driver to the hospital.

Ryan St. John, 53, Knightstown, was traveling east on C.R. 142 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday when police say he failed to yield the right of way at the C.R. 23 intersection, crashing into a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Madison Berkey, 30, New Paris, who was headed north on C.R. 23.

Berkey was taken to Goshen Hospital for a complaint leg of leg pain. St. John was issued a citation for failure to yield.

FRAUD

A 22-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday that someone used her social security number to claim themselves as a dependent, the police station, 111 E. Jefferson St.

THEFT

Aime Jarvis reported to Goshen police at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday the theft of her wallet from her unlocked vehicle at 1404 S. Main St.

Edgar Medina Herrera reported to Goshen police at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday his bike was taken from his property while he was not home at 535 S. Third St.

ARRESTS

* Mario F. Borjas Galeano, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment, possession of marijuana, and never obtaining a driver's license after he was called in as a reckless driver near Elkhart Road and Riverside Boulevard. Borjas Galeano was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Robbery Derry, 46, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of meth and being a habitual traffic violator for life after being stopped for a traffic violation at Franklin Street east of Ind. 19 Derry was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Latisha Monique Hankins, 44, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 20 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle at C.T. 16 and 46th Street. Hankins was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

* Timothy Weaver, 40, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 2 a.m. Sept. 15 and is considered AWOL.

* Thad Greiner, 44, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

William Hartshuff Jr. reported to Elkhart County deputies at about noon that he was involved in a property crash and the other driver left the scene of the crash.

Matthew Johnson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday that someone struck his vehicle then fled the scene of a property damage crash at 117 N. Second St., Goshen.

BURGLARY

* Gary Stone reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:07 p.m. Monday finding his building at 30879 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, forcibly broken into and missing $19,000 worth of equipment and tools between midnight Sunday and 1:15 p.m. Monday.

* Cory Thomas reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 someone entered his home and a stole 46-inch TV.

NEGLECT OF AN ANIMAL

Katie Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:50 a.m. Monday that a dog had been left abandoned in a residence at 719 N. Hawthorne St., Bristol for two to three weeks causing severe malnutrition and requiring veterinarian care.

THEFT

* Stephen Hooley reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 16, his license plate was stolen from his trailer at 20934 River's Edge Dr., Goshen.

* Sharon Blair reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:21 p.m. Sept. 17 that someone stole gems from 54361 Oakwood St., Elkhart.

* Charles Koonce reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and noon Sept. 19.

FRAUD

* Brandon Wheeler reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Sept. 14 someone stole his ID and birth certificate.

* Cynthia Louise Michael reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:56 a.m. Sept. 15 that someone committed fraud against her, at 12046 C.R. 44, Millersburg.

* Devanny Lopez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:59 a.m. that someone committed fraud against her daughter, mat 70315 C.R 17, New Paris.

* Carl Main reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 23 and Sept. 4, someone committed fraud against him, at 612 Hubbard Hill Dr., Elkhart.