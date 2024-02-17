POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Woman hospitalized after Millersburg area crash

Feb. 17—A woman was hospitalized on Thursday following a crash about 5 miles south of Millersburg.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 8:45 a.m. Emily Dugan, 66, Goshen, was traveling west on U.S. 6 east of U.S. 33 when she slowed to enter the right turn lane in a 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Police say David Batts, 39, Kendallville, was traveling too close and slid his 2002 Chevrolet pick up truck into the Tucson, unable to stop in time.

Dugan was transported to Goshen Hospital for a complaint of pain.

ARRESTS

A 19-year-old was arrested by Goshen police at 8:39 p.m. Thursday on a charge of illegal possession and consumption of alcohol and possession of marijuana after police stopped his vehicle for traveling at a high rate of speed on Old U.S. 33 near C.R.3.

THEFT

* An employee with Arc American, 17295 C.R. 22, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13 someone broke three windows out on three work trucks and took about $20,000 worth of tools.

* Klotz Motor Sales, 30585 Old U.S. 20 reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday someone broke a window on a 2007 Pontiac G6, and then stole the front bumper and headlights off of it.