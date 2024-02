Indiana police struggled to coax a dog off a frozen lake after it ran out onto the ice on Thursday, February 1.

Video from the Winona Lake Police shows officers trying to bring in the dog, who at first does not seem eager to leave the ice.

The pooch was eventually rescued from the lake, and brought to a local animal welfare organization to be picked up by his owner, police said in an update. Credit: Winona Lake Police via Storyful