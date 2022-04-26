Police rescue teen abducted in Auburn

Apr. 26—AUBURN — Auburn police used surveillance footage and vigilance to detain a 24-year-old Auburn man after police say he kidnapped a 13-year-old girl Monday while she was standing across the street from her house and assaulted her multiple times over a four-hour period.

At 8:26 p.m. Monday, Auburn police were called to a home for a report of a missing teenager after the girl's parents had received a call from a concerned friend of their daughter, according to a statement by Deputy Chief Tim Cougle.

The girl was last seen by her parents in a parking lot across the street from their home. Police obtained surveillance video from a local business and observed a dark colored Volvo station wagon with a male operator enter the parking lot and exit a short time later, Cougle said.

With assistance from various law enforcement agencies, Auburn police conducted a search and located a vehicle matching the suspect's description driving on Minot Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. The driver was pulled over and a teenage girl identified as the person in question was found in the vehicle with visible signs of assault, according to the statement.

The operator was identified as Razel M. Gavin, 24, of Auburn, Cougle said, who was found with a loaded firearm and was immediately detained. Police said the victim did not know Gavin.

The victim was reunited with her family at a local hospital where she received medical attention. Gavin was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail where he was charged with kidnapping Class A, aggravated assault Class A, and gross sexual assault Class A.

The victim told investigators she was threated by Gavin with a firearm, assaulted, and subsequently forced to enter his vehicle.

No bail was allowed in this case. Additional charges are forthcoming, Cougle said.

Lewiston police and Androscoggin Sheriff's Department assisted in the case.