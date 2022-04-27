Police rescue teen abducted in Auburn

Apr. 27—AUBURN — A 24-year-old Auburn man remained in jail Tuesday night, charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl near her home Monday evening and assaulting her multiple times over a four-hour period.

Razel M. Gavin was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after police spotted him driving a Volvo station wagon on Minot Avenue, Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said.

Gavin is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault, and is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail, Cougle said.

At 8:26 p.m. Monday police were called to a home for a report of a missing teenager, after the girl's parents received a call from a concerned friend, the deputy chief said.

The girl was last seen by her parents in a parking lot across the street from their home.

Police obtained surveillance video from a local business and observed a dark colored Volvo station wagon with a male operator enter the parking lot and leave a short time later, Cougle said.

With assistance from other law enforcement agencies, Auburn police located a vehicle matching that description on Minot Avenue. The driver was pulled over and a girl identified as the missing teen was inside with visible signs of assault, according to the statement. Gavin also had a loaded firearm in the car.

The girl told investigators she was threatened by Gavin with a firearm, assaulted and forced into his vehicle, according to Cougle.

Police said the girl did not know Gavin.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment and reunited with her family.

Lewiston police and Androscoggin Sheriff's Department assisted in the case.