Police: Resident assaults, threatens group home employee

Apr. 15—EAU CLAIRE — A resident physically assaulted and threatened an employee of an Eau Claire group home, police say.

Blake R. Burkman, 33, 312 Ferry St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of threat of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Burkman, which prohibits him from having contact with the employee.

Burkman returns to court May 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was sent to an Eau Claire Kwik Trip store Thursday for a disturbance.

The employee called police to report that she was struck by Burkman, a group home resident, while they were in a van. The woman is an employee at Stable Living Group Home.

The officer arrived and met with the woman, who was still in the residence van along with two other residents of the group home.

The woman said they were driving to do things, and normally the residents are not allowed to carry their own cash to protect them from ill-advised purchases. Burkman and another resident both brought cash with them, which they planned on using at a smoke shop.

Because they weren't following rules, the woman called her manager, who said they should return directly to the group home.

Burkman became upset, cursed at the woman and called her names.

Burkman also struck the woman's head multiple times while she was driving.

The woman told the officer she was concerned for the welfare of the other two residents in the van because she thought they may crash.

The woman pulled over at a Kwik Trip. Burkman exited the van and went into the store. Police were then contacted.

A second officer spoke to Burkman, who admitted to punching the woman.

After Burkman was taken into custody, he got upset and made several threats to harm the woman. He then started to complain about the police and his probation agent.

If convicted of the felony charge, Burkman could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.